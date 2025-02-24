Vote: Who should be the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Emma Ward, 3rd Base, Middleburg (Junior)
Ward went 2-for-2 with a grand slam in a 10-7 win over Trenton on February 20.
Kaitlyn Robbins, Catcher, Creekside (Sophomore)
Robbins hit .571 (4-of-7) and drove in five runs for the Lady Knights where they picked up wins over Sandalwood and Mandarin.
Jaydyn Beall, Shortstop, Oakleaf (Senior)
Beall hit .714 (5-of-7) and scored six runs in two games played for the Lady Knights where they picked up wins over Providence School and West Nassau.
Charlotte Maddox, Pitcher, Oakleaf (Senior)
Maddox was efficient in the pitching circle last week for the Lady Knights striking out 18 batters and allowing just one earned run in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
Baleigh Shields, Infielder, Baker County (Junior)
Shields led the team hitting .600 (6-for-10) in three games played scoring four runs in wins over Columbia and Keystone Heights.
Hailey Allen, Utility, Bartram Trail (Junior)
Allen hit .727 (8-for-11) driving in three runs and scoring seven for the Lady Bears picking up wins over First Coast and St. Augustine.
Lucie McDonald, Infielder, Bartram Trail (Senior)
McDonald hit .500 (5-for-10) and scored six runs for the Lady Bears in three games played, where the Lady Bears went 2-1 in that span.
Kendall North, First Base/Outfielder, Baldwin (Senior)
The University of North Florida signee hit .778 (7-for-9) and drove in eight runs for the Braves in three games played.
Madelyn Lasater, Pitcher, Trinity Christian Academy (Junior)
Lasater struck out four batters in two innings pitched in a Conquerors 26-0 season-opening win over Eagle's View Academy.
Leah Stevens, Pitcher, Matanzas (Senior)
Stevens struck out 20 batters in 9 innings pitched in a two-game span for the Lady Pirates picking up wins over Spruce Creek and New Smyrna Beach.