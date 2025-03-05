Vote: Who should be the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/4/2025)
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Baleigh Shields, Outfielder, Baker County (Junior)
Shields drove in three runs and hit two home runs in a 9-1 win over Ridgeview on February 25.
Rylee Walker, Pitcher, Baker County (Senior)
Walker struck out eight batters in five innings of work, while giving up zero earned runs in two appearances last week.
Aoife Weaver, Utility, Ponte Vedra (Junior)
Weaver drove in a team-high three runs in a 5-2 win over Beachside on February 28.
Hailey Allen, Utility, Bartram Trail (Junior)
Allen hit .500 (4-for-8) and drove in three runs in two games played last week against Paxon and Matanzas.
Leah Stevens, Pitcher, Matanzas (Senior)
The University of Florida signee has been on a tear to start the season for the Lady Pirates striking out 22 batters over eight innings pitched in a 3-2 win over Bartram Trail on February 27.
Charlotte Maddox, Pitcher, Oakleaf (Senior)
Maddox drove in a team-high three runs in a 7-2 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on February 28.
Kaelyn Hagan, Utility, Middleburg (Senior)
The Jacksonville University signee hit .375 (6-for-16) and drove in five runs over four games played last week.
Kaitlyn Howell, Utility, Clay (Junior)
Howell drove in four runs as well as scored four runs in wins over Orange Park and Trinity Christian Academy.
Kendall North, First Base/Outfielder, Baldwin (Senior)
North scored a team-high three runs in a 13-3 win over Mandarin on February 28.
Arianna Carrigan, First Base/Pitcher, Creekside (Senior)
Carrigan pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run in a 5-1 win over Nease on February 27.