High School

Vote: Who should be the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/4/2025)

High School on SI will nominate 10 student-athletes for games played February 24-March 1.

Ross Van De Griek

Baker County's Baleigh Shields (17) has her hand checked out by a trainer, left, as Baker County head coach Kylee Canaday leans in during the fifth inning of a regular season high school softball matchup Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Baker County High School in Glen St. Mary, Fla. The Baker County Wildcats defeated the Middleburg Broncos 6-3.
Baker County's Baleigh Shields (17) has her hand checked out by a trainer, left, as Baker County head coach Kylee Canaday leans in during the fifth inning of a regular season high school softball matchup Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Baker County High School in Glen St. Mary, Fla. The Baker County Wildcats defeated the Middleburg Broncos 6-3. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Monday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Baleigh Shields, Outfielder, Baker County (Junior)

Shields drove in three runs and hit two home runs in a 9-1 win over Ridgeview on February 25.

Rylee Walker, Pitcher, Baker County (Senior)

Walker struck out eight batters in five innings of work, while giving up zero earned runs in two appearances last week.

Aoife Weaver, Utility, Ponte Vedra (Junior)

Weaver drove in a team-high three runs in a 5-2 win over Beachside on February 28.

Hailey Allen, Utility, Bartram Trail (Junior)

Allen hit .500 (4-for-8) and drove in three runs in two games played last week against Paxon and Matanzas.

Leah Stevens, Pitcher, Matanzas (Senior)

The University of Florida signee has been on a tear to start the season for the Lady Pirates striking out 22 batters over eight innings pitched in a 3-2 win over Bartram Trail on February 27.

Charlotte Maddox, Pitcher, Oakleaf (Senior)

Maddox drove in a team-high three runs in a 7-2 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on February 28.

Kaelyn Hagan, Utility, Middleburg (Senior)

The Jacksonville University signee hit .375 (6-for-16) and drove in five runs over four games played last week.

Kaitlyn Howell, Utility, Clay (Junior)

Howell drove in four runs as well as scored four runs in wins over Orange Park and Trinity Christian Academy.

Kendall North, First Base/Outfielder, Baldwin (Senior)

North scored a team-high three runs in a 13-3 win over Mandarin on February 28.

Arianna Carrigan, First Base/Pitcher, Creekside (Senior)

Carrigan pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run in a 5-1 win over Nease on February 27.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida