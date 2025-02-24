Vote: Who should be the South Florida baseball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Some marquee games highlighted the week in Florida high school baseball, headlined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas going on the road and tripping up North Broward Prep, 6-2, in a game of two 10-ranked teams.
Per usual, there were plenty of players who came up big.
Now it’s time to pick the best of the best in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
Reminder, our polls are intended to be entertaining while providing exposure to players and schools. Vote as often as you’d like.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Chris Levy of American Heritage Plantation
Voting concludes March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The candidates are:
Ethan Cabrera, RHP, Flanagan
In relief against St. Thomas Aquinas, Cabrera displayed a terrific slider and struck out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit.
Dylan Dubovik, RHP/OF, American Heritage
The Miami signee had a hit, RBI and two runs scored in a 4-3 win over Archbishop McCarthy. Dubovik also added an RBI single, and pitched four strong innings in a win against Miami Christian.
Thomas Giltner, RHP, St. Thomas Aquinas
For six innings, Giltner didn’t allow a hit. So the right-hander came out for the seventh inning, and agonizingly yielded a slow-rolling infield single before being lifted. Giltner ended up yielding just one hit in six-plus innings in a 4-0 win at Flanagan.
Christian Lirio, OF, Cypress Bay
In a lopsided win over Monarch, Lirio had four hits and two RBIs.
Carlos Lugo, LHP/OF, Calvary Christian Academy
Impactful as a pitcher and hitter, Lugo allowed one unearned run in five innings against St. Thomas Aquinas. He also had two hits, including a double in that game. Lugo also homered and had two hits against Centennial.
Michael “Whitey” Ossenfort, INF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Getting Ossenfort back in the lineup (he was out the week before with an ailment) has been a big boost for the Eagles. Ossenfort belted a grand slam and drove in five runs in an 8-7 win against Western. The infielder also had three hits and four RBIs at North Broward Prep.
Mario Magana, INF/CF, Columbus
Considered by many the best hitter in Miami-Dade County, Magana showed why with a home run and seven RBI-game against Coral Gables.
Devin Mila, OF, NSU University
Mila had a couple of hits, scored a run and drove in a run against Gulliver Prep and followed that up with another hit, RBI and run scored against South Broward.
Jon Mora, OF, Sommerset Academy
Mora collected three hits, drove in a run and scored a run in a win against Archbishop McCarthy.
Robert Kerns, OF, Archbishop McCarthy
The football/baseball standout homered against Somerset Academy.
Miguel Tapia, INF, Western
The senior had a home run and three RBIs against Stoneman Douglas and added a hit in a win over Flanagan.
Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
In his last two games, the Central Florida recruit has five hits, including two homers, a double and two singles. The senior also closed out the seventh inning in a win at Flanagan.
Austin Wiegandt, RHP, Westminster Christian
In five innings, Wiegandt struck out seven and allowed two runs in a win against Brito.
Max McCawley, P, Pine Crest
Against St. John Paul II Academy, McCawley gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Miguel Roa, 1B, Chaminade-Madonna
Showing big power, Roa belted an opposite-field home run to open the scoring in the fourth inning in the Lions’ 8-1 win at Pembroke Pines Charter.
Leandro Hernandez, OF, Doral Academy
The Firebirds bounced back from a loss Southridge to beat Keys Gate, with Hernandez collecting two hits, while driving in two and scoring three runs.
Kevin Roque, P, Miami Springs
The Hawks are off to a hot start, and Roque came up big with six strikeouts in six innings, allowing one run, in a win against Westminster Christian.
Manuel Sarcos, C, West Broward
The junior had a double and drove in five runs against JC Bermudez Doral.
Caden Garro, RHP, American Heritage
In two innings of relief, Garro struck out three, including logging the final out with the tying run on third base in a 4-3 win over Archbishop McCarthy.
Kash Ojeda, OF, True North Classical Academy
In a 3-2 win at Cardinal Gibbons, Ojeda had two hits and drove in two runs.
Ayden Paredes, RHP, Nova
In five innings, Parades struck out five in a win against South Broward. He also had two hits.
Ryan Senecal, OF, Jupiter
In a lopsided win over Tradition Prep, Senecal had a home run and three RBIs. He also added two hits and an RBI in a win vs. Dr. Joaquin Garcia.