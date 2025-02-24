High School

Vote: Who should be the South Florida baseball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)

The second week of the Florida high school baseball season produced some exciting games and terrific individual performances. Now it's time to select the Player of the Week.

Joe Frisaro

Zack Malvasio of St. Thomas Aquinas enjoyed a huge week, belting a couple of home runs and delivering some other key hits.
Some marquee games highlighted the week in Florida high school baseball, headlined by Marjory Stoneman Douglas going on the road and tripping up North Broward Prep, 6-2, in a game of two 10-ranked teams.

Per usual, there were plenty of players who came up big.

Now it’s time to pick the best of the best in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.

Reminder, our polls are intended to be entertaining while providing exposure to players and schools. Vote as often as you’d like.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Chris Levy of American Heritage Plantation

Voting concludes March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The candidates are:

Ethan Cabrera, RHP, Flanagan

In relief against St. Thomas Aquinas, Cabrera displayed a terrific slider and struck out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit.

Dylan Dubovik, RHP/OF, American Heritage

The Miami signee had a hit, RBI and two runs scored in a 4-3 win over Archbishop McCarthy. Dubovik also added an RBI single, and pitched four strong innings in a win against Miami Christian.

Thomas Giltner, RHP, St. Thomas Aquinas

For six innings, Giltner didn’t allow a hit. So the right-hander came out for the seventh inning, and agonizingly yielded a slow-rolling infield single before being lifted. Giltner ended up yielding just one hit in six-plus innings in a 4-0 win at Flanagan.

Christian Lirio, OF, Cypress Bay

In a lopsided win over Monarch, Lirio had four hits and two RBIs.

Carlos Lugo, LHP/OF, Calvary Christian Academy

Impactful as a pitcher and hitter, Lugo allowed one unearned run in five innings against St. Thomas Aquinas. He also had two hits, including a double in that game. Lugo also homered and had two hits against Centennial.

Michael “Whitey” Ossenfort, INF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Getting Ossenfort back in the lineup (he was out the week before with an ailment) has been a big boost for the Eagles. Ossenfort belted a grand slam and drove in five runs in an 8-7 win against Western. The infielder also had three hits and four RBIs at North Broward Prep.

Mario Magana, INF/CF, Columbus

Considered by many the best hitter in Miami-Dade County, Magana showed why with a home run and seven RBI-game against Coral Gables.

Devin Mila, OF, NSU University

Mila had a couple of hits, scored a run and drove in a run against Gulliver Prep and followed that up with another hit, RBI and run scored against South Broward.

Jon Mora, OF, Sommerset Academy

Mora collected three hits, drove in a run and scored a run in a win against Archbishop McCarthy.

Robert Kerns, OF, Archbishop McCarthy

The football/baseball standout homered against Somerset Academy.

Miguel Tapia, INF, Western

The senior had a home run and three RBIs against Stoneman Douglas and added a hit in a win over Flanagan.

Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas

In his last two games, the Central Florida recruit has five hits, including two homers, a double and two singles. The senior also closed out the seventh inning in a win at Flanagan.

Austin Wiegandt, RHP, Westminster Christian

In five innings, Wiegandt struck out seven and allowed two runs in a win against Brito.  

Max McCawley, P, Pine Crest

Against St. John Paul II Academy, McCawley gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Miguel Roa, 1B, Chaminade-Madonna

Showing big power, Roa belted an opposite-field home run to open the scoring in the fourth inning in the Lions’ 8-1 win at Pembroke Pines Charter.

Leandro Hernandez, OF, Doral Academy

The Firebirds bounced back from a loss Southridge to beat Keys Gate, with Hernandez collecting two hits, while driving in two and scoring three runs.

Kevin Roque, P, Miami Springs

The Hawks are off to a hot start, and Roque came up big with six strikeouts in six innings, allowing one run, in a win against Westminster Christian.

Manuel Sarcos, C, West Broward

The junior had a double and drove in five runs against JC Bermudez Doral.

Caden Garro, RHP, American Heritage

In two innings of relief, Garro struck out three, including logging the final out with the tying run on third base in a 4-3 win over Archbishop McCarthy.

Kash Ojeda, OF, True North Classical Academy

In a 3-2 win at Cardinal Gibbons, Ojeda had two hits and drove in two runs.

Ayden Paredes, RHP, Nova

In five innings, Parades struck out five in a win against South Broward. He also had two hits.

Ryan Senecal, OF, Jupiter

In a lopsided win over Tradition Prep, Senecal had a home run and three RBIs. He also added two hits and an RBI in a win vs. Dr. Joaquin Garcia.

Joe Frisaro
JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020.  Joe’s ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he’s covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

