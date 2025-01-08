Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/7/2025)
Who was the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours Broward and Dade counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: O’cien Valdes, Miami Southridge
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy
Constanza recorded four consecutive double-doubles leading the Lions to a 4-0 record in that stretch.
Zemari Days, Pembroke Pines Charter
Days finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a 71-65 loss to Miami Palmetto on December 27.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna
Lopez finished with 36 points and seven rebounds in a 61-58 win over Florida Christian on December 28.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The University of Florida signee finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists in an 85-47 win over Victory Christian Academy on January 4.
Isaac Mothersill, Chaminade-Madonna
Mothersill finished with a game-high 23 points in a 66-55 win over Wellington on December 30.
Alex Montes, Saint Andrew’s
Montes finished with a double-double (23 points and 10 rebounds) in a 57-47 win over The King’s Academy on January 3.
Ethan Mott, Pine Crest
Mott is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers. Pine Crest is currently sitting with a 10-2 record and have won three of their last four games entering this week.
Cristian Rosado, North Broward Prep
Rosado finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 60-41 win over Bishop Verot.
KJ Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
Sandi finished with 18 points and four assists in a 79-42 win over Williston on December 29.
Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Florida State University commit finished with 24 points and 5 rebounds in a 64-47 win over Edgewater on December 28.