Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Who was the South Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours Broward and Dade counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
Bell finished with a double-double (29 points and 13 rebounds) in a 64-49 win over Crossroad Academy on January 25.
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy
Constanza finished with a double-double (33 points and 14 rebounds) in a 78-51 win over Northeast.
Chaim Galbut, Miami Country Day
Galbut finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field in a 74-50 win over Benjamin.
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy
The University of Florida signee finished with 25 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a loss to The Villages Charter on January 25.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna
Lopez finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and six steals in a 70-65 win over Central Florida Christian on January 24.
Sean Jones, University School
Jones finished with a double-double (27 points and 12 rebounds) in a 69-67 win over Miami Country Day on January 25.
Khanye Moss, Mater Lakes Academy
Moss finished with 23 points and three rebounds in a 100-81 loss to Camden (New Jersey) at the Iverson Roundball Classic.
Joshua Skinner, Miramar
Scott finished with 20 points and three rebounds in a 50-37 win over Deerfield Beach on January 30.
O’Cien Valdes, Miami Southridge
Valdes finished with 18 points and four rebounds in a 59-58 loss to Riviera Prep on January 27.
Anthony Walcott, Miami Norland
Walcott finished with 12 points and six rebounds in a 65-26 win over Dr. Krop on January 29.