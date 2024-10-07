Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (10/7/2024)
Talent rises.
That’s certainly been the case during the football season in South Florida, where many of the top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the field.
In some cases, it was a matter of time. Take Chaminade-Madonna, for example. The Lions opened the season with two straight losses, including a close decision against national power St. John Bosco. Since then, Chaminade has been rolling along. The same with Miami Norland and Miami Central and other state playoff contenders.
The traditional programs are rising again, and now it’s time to recognize the top performers in our SBLive South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Weather has played a factor in scheduling throughout the state of Florida. Due to rain and significant storms, South Florida dealt with postponements from the previous week. So several games in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties were rescheduled for either Monday or Tuesday. That’s why some schools will have played two games during this Player of the Week cycle.
Here are this week's nominees:
Agyeman Addae, RB, Columbus
The Explorers have been looking for a breakout game offensively. They got it in a 52-6 rout of Miami High. Addae gained 93 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown.
Jaquari Lewis, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
Due to injuries at the quarterback position, Lewis ran the Wildcat offense for the Lions, and threw for 106 yards and one touchdown, and he ran for 51 yards and another touchdown in a 37-8 win at Monarch.
Kemari Morrison, RB, Homestead
The Broncos beat Doral Academy, 33-6, with Morrison rushing for 107 yards.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
In a thrilling 28-27 win in overtime against West Boca Raton, Circo threw for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns.
Kareem Brown, WR, True North Classical
Brown had 11 catches for 167 yards in a shootout against University Christian.
Hunter Gilman, QB, North Broward Prep
In a 35-21 win against St. John Paul II Academy, Gilman threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Ezekiel Marcelin, LB, Miami Central
The University of Miami commit had a sack an interception early in the Rockets’ 24-21 win against Miami Northwestern.
Jack Spaeder, QB, Monarch
In a rescheduled game, Monarch blanked Coral Springs, 52-0. Spaeder threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns.
Xavier Cocking, WR, North Broward Prep
Yet another big game for Cocking, who had three touchdown receptions and logged 144 receiving yards.
Camari Hall, DB, Chaminade-Madonna
In the Lions’ road win, Hall was asked to play running back, and he rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Western
The sophomore had an 87-yard interception return for a touchdown against West Boca Raton.
Trey Moran, QB, West Boca Raton
In a one-point loss at Western, Moran threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
Julien Halley, RB, Piper
The Bengals improved to 6-0 win a 34-12 win against Boyd Anderson. Halley rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries and a TD.
Sakib Muhammad, QB, South Plantation
In a convincing 53-12 win against Northeast, Muhammad racked up 205 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns.
Khamari Marceus, WR, Columbus
Against Miami, Marceus had three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Cristian Mata, QB, Piper
Mata was 7-for-11 for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Boyd Anderson.
George Harris Jr., WR, True North Classical
Harris had 137 all-purpose yards, including 105 receiving against University Christian.
Jabari Brady, WR, Monarch
Back at Monarch after opening the season at Chaminade-Madonna, Brady had 190 yards in receptions on five catches and three touchdowns against Coral Springs.
RJ Alphonse, DE, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions limited Monarch to just eight points. Alphonse has been a force as a pass rusher all season. In the win, he had a sack for a safety.
Jason Barket, QB, Columbus
A senior, Barket tossed three touchdown passes in the Explorers lopsided win against Miami High.
Zac Katz, QB, True North Classical
What a performance by Katz in a 55-49 thriller against University Christian. Katz threw for 356 yards, touchdowns and he rushed for 107 yards on seven carries.
Elijah Hardy, RB, Miami Northwestern
Hardy’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the Bulls the lead heading into the fourth quarter against Central.
Jayson Lopez, WR, Doral Academy
On 20 carries, Lopez gained 80 yards for the Firebirds against Homestead. He also saw time at quarterback, and he completed four passes for 42 yards.
Julian Mendez, LB, Western
Records can be deceiving. The Wildcats (2-4) have four losses. But all to state/national powers. On Friday, they held on to beat West Boca, 28-27, in overtime. Mendez blocked an extra point attempt that would have tied it.
Shawn Smith, LB, Miami Norland
In a convincing win at Cocoa, Smith scored on a 30-yard fumble return in the second quarter that helped the Vikings build a comfortable first-half lead.
Ethan Lopez, RB, Palmetto
The senior rushed for three touchdowns in a 34-6 win against South Dade.
Brian Stewart, WR, South Plantation
On six catches, Stewart accumulated 137 yards and two touchdowns on Tuesday versus Northeast.
Bre’lan Mareus, RB, Monarch
Making the most of a few touches, Mareus rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on just four carries, with a long run of 35 yards, against Coral Springs.
Anthony Vera, QB, Westminster Christian
In a loss against Archbishop Carroll, Vera threw for 292 yards and a touchdown.
Ennio Yapoor, QB, Miami Norland
The Vikings went on the road and made a statement by soundly defeating Cocoa, 33-14. Yapoor threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.