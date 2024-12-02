Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (12/2/2024)
Survive and advance was the theme of the regional football finals in South Florida.
Some teams won convincingly, while others escaped in games that went down to the wire.
As no surprise, Chaminade-Madonna easily advanced in Class 1A, beating Miami Edison, 49-6. And American Heritage, with star quarterback Dia Bell out with a right leg injury, defeated Miami Norland, 35-14.
Then you had St. Thomas Aquinas rallying to a thrilling 49-42 win in double overtime at Atlantic. Columbus received a last-second field goal to get by Western, 27-25.
Those are just some of the thrilling games involving South Florida squads.
Now it’s time to honor the top performers in our High School on SI South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Reminder, our polls are intended to be fun, while creating recognition for as many players and teams as possible.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Elijah DeWoskin of West Broward
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Alexander Fitzgibbons, PK, Columbus
Talk about clutch. Fitzgibbons drilled a 43-yard field goal with four seconds left to give the Explorers a dramatic 27-25 win against Western in the Class 4A-Region 4 finals.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
Even though the Wildcats will not be advancing, Circo finished the season strong, passing for 346 yards and two touchdowns.
Dylan Bennett, LB, American Heritage
The junior was a ball hawk in Heritage’s win against Norland. The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime, but the Patriots didn’t allow a point in the second half. Bennett had 10 tackles, including three for a loss. Bennett sacked Ennio Yapoor with 3:07 left to end any last-minute hopes of a Norland comeback.
Tyler Chance, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions won their 11th straight game in convincing fashion, defeating Miami Edison, 49-6, in their Class 1A regional final. Chance, who was the team’s starting quarterback at the start of the season, missed most of the year due to a leg injury. On Friday, Chance saw considerable playing time as a backup, and tossed two touchdown passes, including a 40-yarder to Auburn recruit Denairius Gray in the final seconds of the second quarter. He finished with 114 yards passing.
Andrew Indorf, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Indorf directed a dramatic St. Thomas comeback. The Raiders trailed 35-18 heading into the fourth quarter before Indorf threw for more than 200 yards in the second half, including a pair of touchdowns. Indorf finished 23 of 28 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
Vicente Gonzalez, QB, Columbus
With the game on the line, Gonzalez came up big, completing two key passes to set up the game-winning field goal. Gonzalez threw for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Tromon Isaac Jr., WR, Western
The freshman has established himself as one of the top threats in South Florida. Against Columbus, Isaac had 12 receptions for 183 yards, plus a touchdown.
James Perrone, QB, Southridge
The super sophomore keeps getting better. Perrone completed 17 of his 25 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-21 win against West Broward.
Ben Hanks Jr., DB, Booker T. Washington
Hanks made history in the Tornadoes 41-6 win against Immaculate LaSalle in their Class 2A regional finals win. The Florida Gators recruit recorded his 13th interception of the season, establishing a Miami-Dade County single-season record.
Bryant Junius, LB, Chaminade-Madonna
In their blowout win, the Lions’ defense came up big. Late in the second quarter, Junius posted a pick six, returning an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
Mason Mallory, QB, West Boca Raton
The Bulls improved to 13-0 after beating Wiregrass Ranch, 13-0, setting up a semifinal showdown at home against Miami Southridge. Mallory was 9 of 14 passing for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Pointer, DE, Chaminade-Madonna
Chaminade’s defense allowed just two field goals against Edison, and hasn’t given up a touchdown in four games. Pointer was a standout against Edison, being credited with five tackles, including two for a loss, and half a sack.
Ah’mari Stevens, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
Stevens provided some late heroics for the Raiders in their thrilling double overtime win. The receiver had seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Malachi Toney, QB, American Heritage
Who knew that one of the top receivers in the state of Florida also happens to be a difference maker at quarterback? But Toney has found himself at QB due to Dia Bell’s right leg injury suffered against Dillard. The Miami recruit threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 103 yards on six carries and a touchdown.
Cedric Wyche II, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
On 18 carries, Wyche rushed for 145 yards and scored three touchdowns to help the Raiders advance.
Jamar Denson, WR, American Heritage
Denson was Toney’s primary target, totaling 74 yards on five catches and two touchdowns.
Jayden Lockhart, RB, West Boca Raton
The ground game played a big role in the Bulls’ win, with Lockhart rushing for 133 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.
James Gatewood, WR, Southridge
In the Spartans convincing victory, Gatewood had 122 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.