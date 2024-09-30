Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (9/30/2024)
The impact of Hurricane Helene was felt in South Florida, as last Thursday’s slate of games was postponed. And in some parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, Friday’s contests dealt with rain and wet conditions.
In South Florida, dealing with the elements comes with the territory because hurricane season runs through November.
Still, plenty of games got in over the weekend, and now it’s time to recognize the top performers in our SBLive South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamar Denson of American Heritage.
Dia Bell, QB, American Heritage
Don’t let the 3-3 record deceive you. The Patriots are one of the top teams in the nation. Their three losses are to national powers. That said, Heritage found itself in a must-win district game with Plantation, which entered Friday night 4-0. The Patriots rolled, 35-0, with Bell (Texas commit) throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns.
Johnathan Bueno, RB, Western
With all the talent Western has, it’s hard to believe the Wildcats are 1-4. But that’s deceiving considering their losses are all to national powers. And Bueno is among the hardest runners in South Florida, which he displayed on his 40-yard TD run against Chaminade-Madonna.
Brent Fardette, PK, Cardinal Gibbons
With 28 seconds remaining, Fardette booted the game-winning field goal in a 36-35 thriller against Calvary Christian. Fardette also successfully executed an on-sides kick late in the game.
Kaj “Nitro” Baker, WR, Somerset Academy
In a 20-7 win over Stranahan, Baker had 112 yards in receptions on five catches.
Camden Hartzell, QB, Calvary Christian Academy
Against Cardinal Gibbons, Hartzell threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more.
Kymani Morales, DE, American Heritage
Morales makes things happen. And in a shutout against Plantation, the junior had seven tackles, with three for losses and a sack.
Jasen “JRoc” Lopez, WR, Chaminade-Madonna
The four-star receiver remains one of the top playmakers in the state. In a 26-9 win at Western, Lopez had eight catches for 151 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown reception.
Jaeden Phillips, QB, Stranahan
Phillips threw for 204 yards against Somerset Academy.
Shandon Smith, RB, Southridge
The Spartans are for real. In a 17-14 win against Homestead, Smith broke free on a 38-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Cortez Mills, WR, Homestead
The Broncos came up short by three points against Southridge. But Mills, committed to Oklahoma, caught seven passes for 111 yards.
Joshua Rivera, RB, Archbishop Carroll
The Bulldogs edged True North Classical Academy, 20-19. Rivera ran for 143 yards on 22 carries.
Malachi Toney, WR, American Heritage
Recently, Toney reclassified and is now part of the 2025 graduating class. Committed to Miami, Toney also visited Alabama this past weekend. Before making the trip, Toney had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Arwin Jackson, RB, Chaminade-Madonna
An injury caused Jackson to miss a few games earlier in the season. But on Friday at Western, Jackson came up big by rushing for 90 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. Jackson had a five-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Zac Katz, QB, True North Classical
In a one-point loss, Katz threw for 180 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 47 yards on four attempts.
Donta Simpson, DE, Chaminade-Madonna
In the Lions’ win at Western, the defense really was the story. And several defenders could be listed here. We're singling out Simpson, who sacked Wildcats’ quarterback Sebastian Circo for a safety on the first drive of the third quarter.
Javin Taylor, RB, West Boca Raton
The Bulls dominated Dwyer, 42-0. When the score was closer, Taylor’s touchdown run made it 20-0 in the second quarter.
Jason Rolle, WR, True North Classical
Rolle had 115 yards receiving on three catches and two touchdowns.
Jayden Torres, QB, Cardinal Gibbons
The Chiefs won a thriller against Calvary Christian, with Torres throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns.
Jayden Lockhart, RB, West Boca Raton
In a blowout win against Dwyer, Lockhart rushed for 127 yards on nine carries.
Isaac Tromon Jr., WR, Western
Keep an eye on this freshman. Tromon was an immediate threat every time he touched the ball against Chaminade-Madonna. The freshman had a 71-yard reception, eluding defenders all the way down the field, before he was knocked out of bounds at the Lions’ nine. And he had a long touchdown reception called back because of a penalty.
Spencer Voss, DT, Southridge
The Spartans defense was the story in a win against Homestead. Voss had two of his team’s four sacks.
Ennio Yapoor, QB, Miami Norland
Bouncing back from a loss to Chaminade-Madonna, Yapoor had a big game in a 49-16 win at Archbishop McCarthy.