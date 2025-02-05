Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/4/2025)
Who was the South Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours Broward and Dade counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Here are the nominations:
Maddison Manragh, Western
Manragh finished with a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) in a 51-13 win over Cooper City.
Brielle George, The King’s Academy
George finished with a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds) in an 87-21 win over North Broward Prep on January 28.
Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep
Girardi averaged 29.6 points per game in three games played for the Pride last week, where they went 3-0.
Jade Jones, The King’s Academy
Jones finished with a double-double (17 points and 13 rebounds) in a 73-40 win over Dwyer.
Alana Pinnock, Somerset Academy Canyons
Pinnock finished with a double-double (23 points and 12 rebounds) in a 63-55 win over King’s Academy.
Katelyn Pire, Martin County
Pire scored a team high 32 points in an 85-13 win over South Fork on January 31.
Kaydie Sturm, North Broward Prep
Sturm finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field in a 65-42 win over Cardinal Newman.
Jailynn Williams, Centennial
Williams recorded a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in a 70-60 loss to Somerset Prep on January 27.