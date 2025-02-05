High School

Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/4/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the South Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours Broward and Dade counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Maddison Manragh, Western

Manragh finished with a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) in a 51-13 win over Cooper City.

Brielle George, The King’s Academy

George finished with a double-double (15 points and 12 rebounds) in an 87-21 win over North Broward Prep on January 28.

Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep

Girardi averaged 29.6 points per game in three games played for the Pride last week, where they went 3-0. 

Jade Jones, The King’s Academy

Jones finished with a double-double (17 points and 13 rebounds) in a 73-40 win over Dwyer. 

Alana Pinnock, Somerset Academy Canyons

Pinnock finished with a double-double (23 points and 12 rebounds) in a 63-55 win over King’s Academy. 

Katelyn Pire, Martin County

Pire scored a team high 32 points in an 85-13 win over South Fork on January 31. 

Kaydie Sturm, North Broward Prep

Sturm finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field in a 65-42 win over Cardinal Newman.

Jailynn Williams, Centennial

Williams recorded a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds) in a 70-60 loss to Somerset Prep on January 27.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

