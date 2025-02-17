Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Week One of the 2025 baseball season in South Florida was filled with upsets and fantastic finishes, as well as stellar pitching performances.
High School On SI is tracking all the action.
Now it’s time to select the South Florida baseball Player of the Week.
As always, our polls are intended to be fun, while providing exposure to players and schools. Fans are encouraged to vote as often as they’d like. Voting ends Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.
This week's nominees are:
Zach Beyra, RHP, Western
Getting the opening day start for the Wildcats, Beyra (Central Florida commit) struck out four in four scoreless innings in a win at Pembroke Pines Charter.
Preston Bielec, INF, Calvary Christian Academy
Bielec batted .333 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in the first week.
Micah Billig, INF, Pine Crest
Billig had two hits, including a home run, in a win against Westminster Academy.
Cody Boisvert, RHP, Nova
In six shutout innings against Dr. Krop, Boisvert struck out seven and scattered three hits.
Miguel Colmenares, SS, Flanagan
Area scouts are taking a good look at the Falcons' senior shortstop, who had four hits, including a double and home run, and three RBIs in the first week.
Carl Calixte, P/OF, Cardinal Newman
At the plate, Calixte hit .364, and on the mound, he struck out seven while allowing one unearned run in five innings.
Jose Correa, OF, Columbus
A Central Florida recruit, Correa was 4-for-6 for the Explorers.
Kyle Fernandes, LHP, Monsignor Pace
In five innings in a win, Fernandes fanned seven while not allowing a run.
Drew Freeman, C, Stoneman Douglas
The Louisville commit started the season off going 4-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBIs.
Sebastian Gonzalez, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
Gonzalez gave up one run with four strikeouts in four innings in a win against Flanagan.
Spencer Krasner, LHP, Chaminade-Madonna
Simply dominant in his first start, Krasner struck out 12 while not allowing a hit in five scoreless innings against St. John Neumann.
Aaron Hernandez, LHP, Westminster Christian
A junior left-hander, Hernandez gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings, and struck out five in a win against Doral Academy.
Trey Hollandsworth, OF, Westminster Academy
The sophomore went 4-for-6 during the week with a triple and home run.
Gavin Ruvalcaba, 1B, Doral Academy
The left-handed hitting sophomore had two hits, including a game-tying, two-run homer, against American Heritage.
Chris Levy, 2B, American Heritage Plantation
Levy has tapped into his power early, belting three home runs and driving in six runs for the Patriots.
Danny Machado, SS, Archbishop McCarthy
Off to a hot start, the Florida Atlantic commit had four hits, and scored two runs while batting .571.
JC Martinez, OF, Taravella
Regarded as one of the top players in Broward County, Martinez had two hits and drove in four runs in an 11-6 win against Cypress Bay.
Keniel Marrero, SS, South Broward
The senior impressed with five hits, including a double, and two RBIs with three runs scored.
Griffin Pomper, C, NSU University
At the plate and behind the plate, Pomper had a standout week. The Jacksonville University commit went 9-for-10 with three doubles and seven RBIs. In a win against True North Classical Academy, Pomper also threw out two runners trying to steal.
Nico Sabatino, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Sabatino went 4-for-5 during the week with a home run and three RBIs.
Alan Soler, LHP, True North Classical Academy
The Titans upset Stoneman Douglas, 1-0, with Soler standing out. In four-plus innings, the lefty who is committed to the University of Central Florida, struck out six. At least a half-dozen area scouts were on hand.