Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (3/17/2025)
Closing in on the halfway point of the high school baseball season in Florida, the bats are starting to heat, while the overall pitching is wearing down a bit.
It’s a byproduct of three or more games a week, and generally pitchers get their second wind down the stretch.
Overall, the quality of play has been excellent in South Florida. This past week, many teams faced schools from out of state.
Now it’s time to single out the top performers in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Marcelo Rodriguez of Doral Academy
The choices are:
Spencer Krasner, LHP, Chaminade-Madonna
Arguably the best pitcher in South Florida, the South Carolina commit had eight strikeouts, allowing two runs in a seven-inning complete game win against Somerset Academy.
Lorenzo Laurel, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Committed to Florida, Laurel had a huge game at Cardinal Gibbons, going 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Ayden Parades, INF/RHP, Nova
An under-the-radar talent, Parades does so many things well, either pitching, or playing multiple positions, as well as his base running. In a 5-4 win against Gulf Coast, Parades had two hits and two RBIs.
Jon Mora, OF, Somerset Academy
The Miami recruit belted a two-run homer at Chaminade-Madonna. Mora added another home run (and three hits), and three RBIs against Gulliver Prep.
Kevin McCormick, RHP, Cooper City
In the Cowboys 4-2 road win against Western, the right-hander gave up two runs in six innings with five strikeouts.
Daniel Marquez, P, JC Bermudez Doral
The Thunder upset state-ranked Columbus, 4-2, with Marquez allowing one run in five innings.
Johnny Lopez, INF/RHP, St. Thomas Aquinas
The senior had a home run and two RBIs in a win over Miami Christian. Also in the week, as a pitcher, Lopez gave up one run in four innings with five strikeouts against Archbishop McCarthy.
Matthew Greenberg, RHP, NSU University
In a meeting of Top 25 state ranked teams, Greenberg struck out 10 in a complete-game win against Jupiter.
Jose Mercano, 1B/C, Flanagan
The outcome didn’t go the Falcons’ way, but Mercano had a huge game against Monsignor Pace, collecting three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Aaron Hernandez, LHP, Westminster Christian
Hernandez struck out 10 and didn’t allow an earned run in seven innings against Miami Southridge.
Kiernan O’Neill, SS, North Broward Prep
Against Jupiter, O’Neill had four hits, including two doubles.
Kyle Fernandes, LHP, Monsignor Pace
In innings at Flanagan, Fernandes gave up three runs, and picked off two runners at first base in a Spartans win.
Griffin Miller, INF, Jupiter
Miller had three hits, including a double and an RBI against North Broward Prep.
Sebastian Gonzalez, RHP/OF, Pembroke Pines Charter
At the plate, Gonzalez collected three hits in a blowout against McArthur and added another hit against Coral Springs.
Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Making it look easy, Rojas remains dominant every time he’s on the mound. The junior struck out nine and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings against Miller School of Albemarle (Virginia).
Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage Plantation
Rich belted two home runs against Grace Christian Academy (Tenn.).
Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
In a blowout win against ABF Academy Homestead, Milano collected three hits.
Bradyn Potter, OF, NSU University
The senior had four hits in a win against Gulf Coast.
Reggie Rodriguez, 1B, West Broward
In a win at Taravella, Rodriguez connected on a home run. And the junior delivered an RBI single in the win against Miller School (Va.).
Rafael Diaz, INF/OF, Columbus
When the Explorers beat Palmetto, the Miami commit had double, home run and three RBIs.
Braden Rosenthal, 1B, Calvary Christian Academy
The senior had three hits in a win against Miami Christian.
Kevin Roque, P, Miami Springs
Roque threw a no-hitter against Mater Lakes Academy, striking out while walking four.
Alex Diaz, RHP, True North Classical Academy
In five shutout innings against Immaculate-La Salle, Diaz struck out six.