Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (3/24/2025)

Offensive performances have picked way up, with many South Florida players posting big numbers during the week

Joe Frisaro

American Heritage outfielder Jordan Rich had a home run and three hits in a win against Bonita Springs.
Either pitchers are tiring or hitters are heating up, because runs have been way up in South Florida.

St. Thomas Aquinas, for example, scored 50 runs in three games, including a 19-6 blowout on the road at state-ranked Jupiter. The state’s No. 1-ranked team, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, posted 27 runs in two games. Then you had Pine Crest outpacing Calvary Christian Academy 22-15.

These are football scores.

Even with some offensive explosions, there remains plenty of quality pitchers in South Florida. Jupiter’s Ethan Trivison, for example, threw a no-hitter at Nova.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Diaz of True North Classical Academy.

Now it’s time to recognize the best of the best in our High School on SI South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week poll.

 The choices this week are:

Andrew Alvarez, 3B, St. Thomas Aquinas

The Raiders are on an incredible offensive run. Alvarez is right in the midst of it, with a double, triple, home run and six RBIs in a 19-6 rout of state-ranked Jupiter.

Yael Amador, OF, Dade Christian

In an offense loaded with talent, Amador is a power threat. In a win against McArthur, the outfielder had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.

Max Balsera, OF, True North Classical Academy

The offense was clicking against Hialeah Educational Academy, with Balsera collecting three hits and driving in four runs.

Dylan Dubovik, RHP/RF, American Heritage Plantation

The Miami commit had a home run and pitched three innings, striking out four against Bonita Springs.

AJ Vargas, CF, Chaminade-Madonna

As the leadoff hitter, Vargas is getting the Lions’ offense going. In a 10-7 win against St. John Paul II Academy, Vargas had three hits and scored twice.

Drew Freeman, C, Marjory Stoneman Douglas

The Louisville commit had three RBIs against Flanagan, and followed that up with six RBIs (including a home run) against Archbishop McCarthy.

Connor Re, C, St. John Paul II Academy

For the Eagles, Re belted a home run against Chaminade-Madonna.

Cooper Obst, C, Pine Crest

The Panthers exploded for 22 runs against Calvary Christian Academy, with Obst hitting a home run and driving in four runs. He had three hits on the day.

Cody Kunca, OF, Nova

The Titans rallied for two-runs in the seventh inning to walk-off Mater Lakes Academy. Kunca had three hits and an RBIs.

Ethan Trivison, LHP, Jupiter

One of the top juniors in the state, Trivison no-hit Nova. The Clemson recruit struck out eight.

Angel Figueroa, RHP, West Broward

In a 5-2 win on the road at Western, Figueroa tossed three shutout innings of relief.

Magdiel Estevez, P, Miami Springs

For the Golden Eagles, Estevez struck out six and gave up an unearned run in six innings against Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine).

Jack Rostock, RHP, North Broward Prep

The Eagles scratched out a 2-1 win against Pine Crest with Rostock tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Jonathan Lopez, INF, St. Thomas Aquinas

Committed to Florida Atlantic, Lopez is heating up. Against West Broward, the left-handed hitter belted a grand slam, and he followed that up with a home run and three RBIs against McArthur.

Cole Lasher, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas

Collectively, the Raiders are swinging the bat extremely well lately. Lasher had a grand slam, double and five RBIs against West Broward, and then had two hits and added two doubles against McArthur.

Dylan Prince, INF, Doral Academy

In a high-scoring 19-6 affair against Gulliver Prep, Prince had a home run and two RBIs.

Mathew Rios, P, Columbus

The Explorers blanked Mater Lakes Academy, and Rios struck out 10 in seven innings.

Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage Plantation

Against Bonita Springs, Rich did everything. The senior had three hits, including a home run and double, stole three bases, and threw a runner out at home from center field.

Jose Torres, RHP, Archbishop McCarthy

Against Deerfield Beach, the senior had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Finn Duran, INF, Cardinal Newman

The senior had a key home run in a 4-3 win against American Heritage Plantation.

Mike Ragusa, RHP, Cardinal Gibbons

In a 4-3 win against Somerset Academy, Ragusa gave up one earned run in six innings with five strikeouts.

Santiago Montiel, LHP, American Heritage Plantation

The lefty threw three shutout innings in a win at Westminster Christian, and later in the week, pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts against Bonita Springs.

Tevvy Rabinowitz, RHP, NSU University

In a win against Pembroke Pines Charter, Rabinowitz tossed six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Published
JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020.  Joe’s ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he’s covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

