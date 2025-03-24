Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (3/24/2025)
Either pitchers are tiring or hitters are heating up, because runs have been way up in South Florida.
St. Thomas Aquinas, for example, scored 50 runs in three games, including a 19-6 blowout on the road at state-ranked Jupiter. The state’s No. 1-ranked team, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, posted 27 runs in two games. Then you had Pine Crest outpacing Calvary Christian Academy 22-15.
These are football scores.
Even with some offensive explosions, there remains plenty of quality pitchers in South Florida. Jupiter’s Ethan Trivison, for example, threw a no-hitter at Nova.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Alex Diaz of True North Classical Academy.
Now it’s time to recognize the best of the best in our High School on SI South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week poll.
The choices this week are:
Andrew Alvarez, 3B, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders are on an incredible offensive run. Alvarez is right in the midst of it, with a double, triple, home run and six RBIs in a 19-6 rout of state-ranked Jupiter.
Yael Amador, OF, Dade Christian
In an offense loaded with talent, Amador is a power threat. In a win against McArthur, the outfielder had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
Max Balsera, OF, True North Classical Academy
The offense was clicking against Hialeah Educational Academy, with Balsera collecting three hits and driving in four runs.
Dylan Dubovik, RHP/RF, American Heritage Plantation
The Miami commit had a home run and pitched three innings, striking out four against Bonita Springs.
AJ Vargas, CF, Chaminade-Madonna
As the leadoff hitter, Vargas is getting the Lions’ offense going. In a 10-7 win against St. John Paul II Academy, Vargas had three hits and scored twice.
Drew Freeman, C, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The Louisville commit had three RBIs against Flanagan, and followed that up with six RBIs (including a home run) against Archbishop McCarthy.
Connor Re, C, St. John Paul II Academy
For the Eagles, Re belted a home run against Chaminade-Madonna.
Cooper Obst, C, Pine Crest
The Panthers exploded for 22 runs against Calvary Christian Academy, with Obst hitting a home run and driving in four runs. He had three hits on the day.
Cody Kunca, OF, Nova
The Titans rallied for two-runs in the seventh inning to walk-off Mater Lakes Academy. Kunca had three hits and an RBIs.
Ethan Trivison, LHP, Jupiter
One of the top juniors in the state, Trivison no-hit Nova. The Clemson recruit struck out eight.
Angel Figueroa, RHP, West Broward
In a 5-2 win on the road at Western, Figueroa tossed three shutout innings of relief.
Magdiel Estevez, P, Miami Springs
For the Golden Eagles, Estevez struck out six and gave up an unearned run in six innings against Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine).
Jack Rostock, RHP, North Broward Prep
The Eagles scratched out a 2-1 win against Pine Crest with Rostock tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
Jonathan Lopez, INF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Committed to Florida Atlantic, Lopez is heating up. Against West Broward, the left-handed hitter belted a grand slam, and he followed that up with a home run and three RBIs against McArthur.
Cole Lasher, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Collectively, the Raiders are swinging the bat extremely well lately. Lasher had a grand slam, double and five RBIs against West Broward, and then had two hits and added two doubles against McArthur.
Dylan Prince, INF, Doral Academy
In a high-scoring 19-6 affair against Gulliver Prep, Prince had a home run and two RBIs.
Mathew Rios, P, Columbus
The Explorers blanked Mater Lakes Academy, and Rios struck out 10 in seven innings.
Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage Plantation
Against Bonita Springs, Rich did everything. The senior had three hits, including a home run and double, stole three bases, and threw a runner out at home from center field.
Jose Torres, RHP, Archbishop McCarthy
Against Deerfield Beach, the senior had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
Finn Duran, INF, Cardinal Newman
The senior had a key home run in a 4-3 win against American Heritage Plantation.
Mike Ragusa, RHP, Cardinal Gibbons
In a 4-3 win against Somerset Academy, Ragusa gave up one earned run in six innings with five strikeouts.
Santiago Montiel, LHP, American Heritage Plantation
The lefty threw three shutout innings in a win at Westminster Christian, and later in the week, pitched two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts against Bonita Springs.
Tevvy Rabinowitz, RHP, NSU University
In a win against Pembroke Pines Charter, Rabinowitz tossed six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.