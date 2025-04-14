Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/14/2025)
It’s a wrap.
The high school baseball season has come to a close with the district playoffs beginning as early as Monday.
For many schools in South Florida, the final few games were an opportunity to get some bench players time on the field. In other cases, the last week was to tune up for the upcoming playoffs.
Whatever the motives, the season ended with a flurry of activity.
Now it’s time to single out the top performers in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jorge Ferrer of Westminster Academy
The nominees are:
Cole Boisvert, C, Nova
Capping a terrific senior season, Boisvert went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Titans’ win against Somerset Academy. Boisvert even threw out a runner trying to steal second base to end the game.
Brady Buxbaum, 1B, St. Thomas Aquinas
Buxbaum has been red hot in the second half, and against Archbishop McCarthy, the junior homered, had three hits and drove in four runs.
Alejandro Cabral, OF, Archbishop McCarthy
A sophomore, Cabral had two hits (including a double) and scored three times against Piper.
Jake Carruthers, OF, Chaminade-Madonna
In a game to remember, Carruthers had three hits, including two triples in the Lions’ 8-1 win against Archbishop McCarthy. The game was played at loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins. Carruthers scored two runs and drove in a pair.
Dylan Dubovik, OF/RHP, American Heritage
The Miami recruit had a triple and three hits in a win over Flanagan. On the mound, the right-hander gave up a run in three innings. Earlier in the week, in a victory against Mater Academy Charter, Dubovik added a double and triple.
Ethan Lindor, OF, West Broward
The junior had three hits and drove in four runs against Pembroke Pines Charter.
William Foss, RHP, True North Classical Academy
In five innings against North Broward Prep, Foss allowed one earned run and struck out five.
Dean Jaworski, LHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
Against Cypress Bay, Jaworski gave up one run and struck out 10 in six innings.
Mason McGeehan, LHP, Western
In a 1-0 win against Coral Springs Charter, McGeehan struck out eight and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings.
Christian MacGillivray, SS, NSU University
The Sharks’ shortstop doubled as part of his two-hit game, and drove in a run and scored a run against Westminster Academy.
Nick Diaz, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
In a lopsided win against Doral Academy, Diaz belted a home run and scored twice.
Trey Hollandsworth, OF, Westminster Academy
Against NSU University, Hollandsworth doubled and singled for the Lions.
Robert Kramer, C, Monsignor Pace
The Spartans rolled past Miami Beach, and Kramer had a big game, with two hits, and three RBIs.
Sebastian Perez, P, Killian
In a 5-0 win against North Broward Prep, Perez threw 6 2/3 shutout innings.
Mario Magana, INF, Columbus
Magana had a double, two hits, and scored twice in a win over Stony Brook (N.Y.).
Luis Sosa, LHP, Varela
Against Miami Springs, Sosa didn’t allow a run in six innings, and compiled seven strikeouts.
Joel Herrera, OF, Flanagan
Hot all week, Herrera had two doubles and two RBIs against Nova, and followed that up with a double and home run at American Heritage.
Brady Blanks, 1B/C, Jupiter
The Warriors had a big win against Cardinal Newman. Blanks had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three.
Cooper Obst, C, Pine Crest
The Panthers tied South Broward 10-10 in a high-scoring affair. Obst had a home run and drove in three.
Kiernan O’Neill, SS, North Broward Prep
The Central Florida commit had a double and drove in three runs against True North Classical Academy.
Gavin Ruvalcaba, 1B, Doral Academy
The sophomore homered, drove in two runs and had two hits against Immaculate-LaSalle.