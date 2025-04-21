Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
The high school baseball district tournaments lived up to the billing in South Florida, with players and teams stepping up with so much on the line.
Throughout the area, there was plenty of excitement. There were a couple of extra-inning walk-offs, a pitcher nearly tossed a perfect game and still ended up striking out 18.
Those were just a some of the big moments during an action-packed week of district action.
Now it’s time to recognize the top performers in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jake Carruthers of Chaminade-Madonna
Here are the nominees. Voting ends April 27, 2025:
Braden “Ace” Aguila, RHP, West Broward
Aguila struck out seven and didn’t give up an earned run in seven innings in the Class 7A-District 14 championship.
Daniel Tartaglia, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Flirting with perfection, Tartaglia entered the seventh inning of the district semifinal not having allowed a baserunner against Coral Glades. That changed with he allowed a leadoff ground ball single up the middle. Instead of a perfect game, Tartaglia ended up with an 18-strikeout, one-hit shutout win.
Miguel Colmenares, SS, Flanagan
The Falcons advanced to the Class 6A-District 15 semifinals against Nova with Colmenares having a home run, two hits and three RBIs.
John Bishop, SS, Chaminade-Madonna
The word “clutch” comes to mind when discussing Bishop. Not once, but twice, Bishop delivered a walk-off hit in extra innings. In the Class 2A-District 14 semifinals, it was Bishop who came through with the winning hit in the 17th inning against Hialeah Educational Academy. Then in the title game against NSU University, Bishop chopped a ground ball single to right, driving home the championship run.
Nico Ramos, 1B, American Heritage
A sophomore who has had spot playing time, Ramos crushed a pinch-hit grand slam in the Class 4A-District 15 semifinals win against American High.
Mark Manuel, 1B/RHP, NSU University
In the district semifinal against Florida Christian, Manuel recorded the save, striking out all three batters he faced. At the plate, the junior came through with two hits and an RBI.
Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
The Firebirds won the Class 6A-District 16 tournament, 6-5, over Southridge. Milano had a home run, two hits, and three RBIs.
Jon Mora Jr., OF, Somerset Academy
In a blowout win in the district semifinals, Mora came through with three hits, including a double, against Mater Lakes Academy. Mora added two more hits in the Class 4A-District 15 title game with American Heritage.
Zack Malvasio, OF, St. Thomas Aquinas
Now with 13 home runs, Malvasio ranks among the leaders in the nation. In the Class 6A-District 15 title game with Flanagan, the Central Florida commit had a home run, two doubles and drove in six runs against Flanagan.
Matias Fischer, INF, True North Classical Academy
Fischer had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Titans in a 5-1 win against Westminster Christian in the Class 3A-District 15 title game.
Jimmy Huard, RHP, Western
In the Class 7A-District 13 semifinal win at Taravella, Huard struck out 10 in six scoreless innings against the host Trojans.
Anthony Tizol, RHP, Taravella
In a 2-0 loss to Western in the district semifinals with Western, Tizol gave up one run in five innings with five strikeouts.
Nick Llinas, RHP, Archbishop McCarthy
The Mavericks won the Class 5A-District 15 title with a convincing win over Pembroke Pines Charter. Llinas didn’t allow an earned run in five innings and struck out five.
Angelo Rivas, OF/3B, Nova
The senior had three hits and five RBIs in a win against Dr. Krop.
Jack Rostock, RHP, North Broward Prep
In the Class 3A-District 12 title game, Rostock didn’t allow an earned run in five innings and struck out nine against American Heritage Delray Beach.
Braden Rosenthal, RHP, Calvary Christian Academy
The Eagles are getting hot at the right time, and they defeated Pine Crest in the Class 3A-District 13 championship. Rosenthal struck out four in four innings. Rosenthal also had three hits, three RBIs and he scored five runs in a 22-7 win against Cardinal Gibbons in the semifinals.
Mathew Rios, P, Columbus
The Explorers won the Class 7A-District 15 title against Coral Gables with Rios giving up one unearned run in seven innings.
Luis Hernandez, P, iMater Charter
In the Class 3A-District 14 title game, Hernandez struck out seven and gave up one unearned run in five innings.