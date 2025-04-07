Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/7/2025)
The Florida high school baseball season is coming to a close this week. The regular season, that is.
Still ahead are the playoffs, which get underway with district action next week.
The stakes get higher as we go down to the wire of what’s been an exciting year. We seen plenty of parity, and standout performances.
After another exciting week of games, it’s time to vote on who is the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Santi Arismendi of Chaminade-Madonna.
Voting concludes April 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The choices this week are:
Bennett Gary, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
In one of the marquee games of the week, Gary had a home run and two hits in the Eagles’ 5-2 victory at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Martin Pereira, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
Pereira struck out seven and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings and the Jaguars defeated Nova in nine innings.
Bradyn Potter, CF, NSU University
Hot all season, Potter tapped into his power with a grand slam and six-RBI game, along with three total hits, against Gulliver Prep.
Zachary Tavarez, RHP, Archbishop McCarthy
Against a strong-hitting Jupiter lineup, Tavarez allowed one earned run in five innings in a 7-1 road win.
Dylan Dubovik, RHP/OF, American Heritage
In a home win against West Broward, Dubovik struck out four in four shutout innings. Dubovik also hit a home run earlier in the week at Cardinal Gibbons.
Mike Ragusa, RHP, Cardinal Gibbons
The right-hander struck out six and worked five innings, giving up three runs, in a victory against American Heritage.
Joshua Wright, INF, Chaminade-Madonna
Wright connected on a two-run home run in a win over True North Classical Academy. Wright also threw four scoreless innings against ABF Academy.
Ryan Schaefer, RHP, Western
The Wildcats received a complete-game shutout by Schaefer at Taravella.
Andrew Alvarez, 3B, St. Thomas Aquinas
The senior belted two home runs, had four hits, and drive home five runs against Nova.
Christian Villabona, P, True North Classical Academy
Villabona struck out seven, and allowed one hit and no runs against Miami Beach.
Lucas Argudin, RHP, Westminster Christian
In a run-rule win against Western, Argudin had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.
Leandro Hernandez, RF, Doral Academy
The Firebirds enjoyed a lopsided win over Downtown Doral, with Hernandez homering and drive in four runs.
Luis Sosa, LHP, Varela
The lefty struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings in a win against state-ranked Miami Springs.
Ace Aguila, RHP, West Broward
In a 6-1 win against Cypress Bay, Aguila struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings.
Jorge Ferrer, INF, Westminster Academy
The Lions pulled out a one-run win against Deerfield Beach with Ferrer driving in two runs on two hits.
Blake Sundberg, P, Calvary Christian Academy
Sundberg tossed a two-hit shutout against Taravella.
Pedro Castillo, P, Palmer Trinity
In a 4-2 win against Pine Crest, Castillo gave up one earned run in six innings.
Asa Lindo, RHP, Coral Glades
The right-hander struck out seven in four innings, giving up three earned runs in a 7-5 win against Cooper City.
Dylan Petersen, P, Nova
Peterson went the distance, shutting out Piper.