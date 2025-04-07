High School

Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/7/2025)

Time to vote for the top high school baseball player in South Florida

Joe Frisaro

Marjory Stoneman Douglas outfielder Bennett Gary starts a game off at Monsignor Pace with a bunt single. Gary is a 2025 Class Miami recruit.
The Florida high school baseball season is coming to a close this week. The regular season, that is.

Still ahead are the playoffs, which get underway with district action next week.

The stakes get higher as we go down to the wire of what’s been an exciting year.  We seen plenty of parity, and standout performances.  

After another exciting week of games, it’s time to vote on who is the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Santi Arismendi of Chaminade-Madonna.

Voting concludes April 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The choices this week are:

Bennett Gary, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas

In one of the marquee games of the week, Gary had a home run and two hits in the Eagles’ 5-2 victory at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Martin Pereira, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter

Pereira struck out seven and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings and the Jaguars defeated Nova in nine innings.

Bradyn Potter, CF, NSU University

Hot all season, Potter tapped into his power with a grand slam and six-RBI game, along with three total hits, against Gulliver Prep.

Zachary Tavarez, RHP, Archbishop McCarthy

Against a strong-hitting Jupiter lineup, Tavarez allowed one earned run in five innings in a 7-1 road win.

Dylan Dubovik, RHP/OF, American Heritage

In a home win against West Broward, Dubovik struck out four in four shutout innings. Dubovik also hit a home run earlier in the week at Cardinal Gibbons.

Mike Ragusa, RHP, Cardinal Gibbons

The right-hander struck out six and worked five innings, giving up three runs, in a victory against American Heritage.

Joshua Wright, INF, Chaminade-Madonna

Wright connected on a two-run home run in a win over True North Classical Academy. Wright also threw four scoreless innings against ABF Academy.

Ryan Schaefer, RHP, Western

The Wildcats received a complete-game shutout by Schaefer at Taravella.

Andrew Alvarez, 3B, St. Thomas Aquinas

The senior belted two home runs, had four hits, and drive home five runs against Nova.

Christian Villabona, P, True North Classical Academy

Villabona struck out seven, and allowed one hit and no runs against Miami Beach.

Lucas Argudin, RHP, Westminster Christian

In a run-rule win against Western, Argudin had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs.

Leandro Hernandez, RF, Doral Academy

The Firebirds enjoyed a lopsided win over Downtown Doral, with Hernandez homering and drive in four runs.

Luis Sosa, LHP, Varela

The lefty struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings in a win against state-ranked Miami Springs.

Ace Aguila, RHP, West Broward

In a 6-1 win against Cypress Bay, Aguila struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings.

Jorge Ferrer, INF, Westminster Academy

The Lions pulled out a one-run win against Deerfield Beach with Ferrer driving in two runs on two hits.

Blake Sundberg, P, Calvary Christian Academy

Sundberg tossed a two-hit shutout against Taravella.

Pedro Castillo, P, Palmer Trinity

In a 4-2 win against Pine Crest, Castillo gave up one earned run in six innings.

Asa Lindo, RHP, Coral Glades

The right-hander struck out seven in four innings, giving up three earned runs in a 7-5 win against Cooper City.

Dylan Petersen, P, Nova

Peterson went the distance, shutting out Piper.

