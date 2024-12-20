High School

Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Running Back of the Year?

High School on SI is closing out the football season with a series of polls. Today we are voting for the top running back in South Florida.

American Heritage running back Byron Louis rushed for more than 1,700 yards for the Class 4A state champion Patriots.
Now that the 2024 football season has come to a close, and the state championship have been crowned, it’s time to recognize the top performers.

High School on SI is conducting a series of season-ending polls. Today we spotlight running backs, and we ask who is the South Florida Running back of the Year?

As a reminder, our polls are intended to be fun, while providing recognition and exposure to as many players as possible.

Vote as often as you’d like.

Here are the candidates. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Agyeman Addae, Columbus

After winning back-to-back state titles, the Explorers came up just short this season, being eliminated in the Class 7A state semifinals. Addae enjoyed a sensational career at Columbus, and as a senior, paced his team with 721 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Amos Bradford, West Broward

The Bobcats boasted a potent offense, and Bradford was a big reason, gaining 1,227 yards and averaging 111.5 yards per game.

Johnathan Bueno, Western

Just a sophomore, Bueno established himself as one of the best backs in South Florida, rushing for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Justin Compere, Carol City

In his junior season, Compere led his team with 873 yards and five touchdowns.

Derrek Cooper, Chaminade-Madonna

On a team of filled with stars Cooper stood out in so many ways. Defensively, the junior was a difference maker at linebacker. At running back, Cooper gained 905 yards (7.3 yards per carry), and scored 13 touchdowns for the Class 1A state champions.

Jacques Dixson Jr., NSU University

Dixson finished off his prep career with 866 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sharks.

Yohan-li Louis, Calvary Christian Academy

Louis had a huge senior season, rushing for 1,559 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had eight games rushing for more than 100 yards.

Sterling Joseph, Miami Edison

The senior accumulated 1,570 yards, averaging 142.7 yards per game. To top it off, he scored 12 touchdowns.

King Davis, Miami Northwestern

Winner of the Class 3A state championship, Northwestern featured a top back in Davis, who gained 803 yards and averaged 11.3 yards per carry, to go along with eight touchdowns.

Elijah DeWoskin, West Broward

On a high scoring team, the senior had 17 touchdowns, and rushed for 907 yards.

Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton

For the Class 6A state champs, Mallory rushed for 10 touchdowns and 676 yards.

Irwin James, Booker T. Washington

In the Class 2A playoffs, the Tornadoes advanced to the state semifinals. James was their top rusher with 819 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Byron Louis, American Heritage

What a way to cap an outstanding prep career. Louis goes out as a state champion after the Patriots won the Class 4A title. As a senior, the Florida signee rushed for 1,719 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Damien Grant, Archbishop McCarthy

As a sophomore, Grant had three 100-yard rushing games, and finished with 814 yards on the ground.

Julien Halley, Piper

The senior gained 941 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

Jaquari Lewis, Chaminade-Madonna

The senior was a steady performer all year for the Lions, rushing for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jayden Lockhart, West Boca Raton

The sophomore came up just shy of 1,000 yards rushing (979), and averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

Anthony Mestre, North Broward Prep

Mestre paced the Eagles with 864 yards and nine touchdowns.

Chance Washington, St. Thomas Aquinas

A balanced offense is a big reason the Raiders won the Class 5A state title (the school’s sixth straight championship). Washington gained 800 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per carry, while scoring eight touchdowns.

Samari Reed, Monarch

One of the most complete players in Broward County, Reed led the Knights with 547 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. As a receiver, he added 579 yards with four more touchdowns.

Joshua Rivera, Archbishop Carroll

Rivera ran for 1,555 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in his senior season.

Rashad Wallace, Monsignor Pace

The junior rushed for 757 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

William Williams, Southridge

The junior picked up 686 yards on the ground, and eight touchdowns.

Cedric Wyche II, St. Thomas Aquinas

Down the stretch especially is when Wyche made his biggest impact. The senior finished with 835 yards rushing on 105 carries, along with 11 touchdowns.

Published
