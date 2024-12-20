Vote: Who Should Be the South Florida Running Back of the Year?
Now that the 2024 football season has come to a close, and the state championship have been crowned, it’s time to recognize the top performers.
High School on SI is conducting a series of season-ending polls. Today we spotlight running backs, and we ask who is the South Florida Running back of the Year?
As a reminder, our polls are intended to be fun, while providing recognition and exposure to as many players as possible.
Vote as often as you’d like.
Here are the candidates. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Agyeman Addae, Columbus
After winning back-to-back state titles, the Explorers came up just short this season, being eliminated in the Class 7A state semifinals. Addae enjoyed a sensational career at Columbus, and as a senior, paced his team with 721 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Amos Bradford, West Broward
The Bobcats boasted a potent offense, and Bradford was a big reason, gaining 1,227 yards and averaging 111.5 yards per game.
Johnathan Bueno, Western
Just a sophomore, Bueno established himself as one of the best backs in South Florida, rushing for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Justin Compere, Carol City
In his junior season, Compere led his team with 873 yards and five touchdowns.
Derrek Cooper, Chaminade-Madonna
On a team of filled with stars Cooper stood out in so many ways. Defensively, the junior was a difference maker at linebacker. At running back, Cooper gained 905 yards (7.3 yards per carry), and scored 13 touchdowns for the Class 1A state champions.
Jacques Dixson Jr., NSU University
Dixson finished off his prep career with 866 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Sharks.
Yohan-li Louis, Calvary Christian Academy
Louis had a huge senior season, rushing for 1,559 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had eight games rushing for more than 100 yards.
Sterling Joseph, Miami Edison
The senior accumulated 1,570 yards, averaging 142.7 yards per game. To top it off, he scored 12 touchdowns.
King Davis, Miami Northwestern
Winner of the Class 3A state championship, Northwestern featured a top back in Davis, who gained 803 yards and averaged 11.3 yards per carry, to go along with eight touchdowns.
Elijah DeWoskin, West Broward
On a high scoring team, the senior had 17 touchdowns, and rushed for 907 yards.
Javian Mallory, West Boca Raton
For the Class 6A state champs, Mallory rushed for 10 touchdowns and 676 yards.
Irwin James, Booker T. Washington
In the Class 2A playoffs, the Tornadoes advanced to the state semifinals. James was their top rusher with 819 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Byron Louis, American Heritage
What a way to cap an outstanding prep career. Louis goes out as a state champion after the Patriots won the Class 4A title. As a senior, the Florida signee rushed for 1,719 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Damien Grant, Archbishop McCarthy
As a sophomore, Grant had three 100-yard rushing games, and finished with 814 yards on the ground.
Julien Halley, Piper
The senior gained 941 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Jaquari Lewis, Chaminade-Madonna
The senior was a steady performer all year for the Lions, rushing for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jayden Lockhart, West Boca Raton
The sophomore came up just shy of 1,000 yards rushing (979), and averaged 7.3 yards per carry.
Anthony Mestre, North Broward Prep
Mestre paced the Eagles with 864 yards and nine touchdowns.
Chance Washington, St. Thomas Aquinas
A balanced offense is a big reason the Raiders won the Class 5A state title (the school’s sixth straight championship). Washington gained 800 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per carry, while scoring eight touchdowns.
Samari Reed, Monarch
One of the most complete players in Broward County, Reed led the Knights with 547 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. As a receiver, he added 579 yards with four more touchdowns.
Joshua Rivera, Archbishop Carroll
Rivera ran for 1,555 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in his senior season.
Rashad Wallace, Monsignor Pace
The junior rushed for 757 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
William Williams, Southridge
The junior picked up 686 yards on the ground, and eight touchdowns.
Cedric Wyche II, St. Thomas Aquinas
Down the stretch especially is when Wyche made his biggest impact. The senior finished with 835 yards rushing on 105 carries, along with 11 touchdowns.