Vote: Who should be the South Suncoast High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
As the regular season winds down before the playoffs heat up, it is time to recognize this week's outstanding high school boys basketball players. There are eight players who had a fantastic week from the South Suncoast that have been selected as nominees. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think should be the player of the week for the games that were played from January 27-Feb. 1.
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on February 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Westin Lacey, Gulf Coast HEAT
Lacey filled up the stat sheet in a 92-37 rout of Sarasota Military Academy last week, scoring a game-high 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting along with six assists, five rebounds and four assists.
Sam Reindel, Cardinal Mooney
The junior forward was terrific in the Cougars’ 66-49 victory over Admiral Farragut last week, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Cole Coggin, Sarasota Riverview
Coggin led the way in Riverview’s 66-40 victory over Venice, with the senior scoring 18 points, snatched five rebounds and dished five assists.
Lawaiian Long, Braden River
The sophomore looked impressive in the Pirates’ 69-48 victory over IMG Academy White last week, scoring a game-high 17 points, six rebounds and notched three steals.
Luke Brown, Lemon Bay
Brown made sure the Manta Rays came away with a 61-48 victory over Ida Baker last week, scoring 22 points and five rebounds.
J.P. Lattimore, Sarasota Booker
The junior dynamo led the Tornadoes with 22 points in a 67-60 victory over Palmetto last week.
Ben Milliken, Sarasota Christian
Despite coming up on the losing end of things, the junior scored a team-high 25 points along with six rebounds and three assists in the Blzers’ 70-60 loss to Sarasota Riverview.
Marcel Fil, Venice
In a 61-46 victory over Lemon Bay, Fil led the Indians with a team-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds along the way.
