Vote: Who Should Be The Southwest Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Florida high school baseball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Southwest Florida Baseball Player of the Week award from Feb. 10-15, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Shae Weeks, Golden Gate
Weeks led the way on the mound in a 4-3 win over Oasis, with the pitching going nearly seven innings, yielding only three hits and striking out five.
Brandon Leiva, Aubrey Rogers
The senior pitcher pitched a perfect game through four innings for Aubrey Rogers in a 18-0 win over Lehigh, with Leiva allowing no hits, no walks and striking out 10.
Jacob Gorra, Mariner
In Mariner's 17-10 victory over Lemon Bay last week, Gorra was solid at the plate and went 4-for-6 and drove in three runs.
Owen Rardin, Bishop Verot
Rardin was stellar at the plate for the Vikings in a 8-1 victory over Imagine School of North Port, as the senior going 2-for-4 with two doubles and four runs driven in.
Brandon Lackwood, Gateway Charter
The junior utility player for the Griffins was truly the difference maker in a 4-2 victory over Babcock, with Lackwood going 2-for-3, two doubles and two RBIs.
JP Martin, Naples
Martin was shutdown in the Golden Eagles' 10-0 win over Lely, with the pitcher striking out eight, allowing no hits, no runs in three innings of work.
Jasper Davis, Port Charlotte
Another pitcher that had a nice outing to start the season was Davis for the Pirates, with the junior going nearly five innings and striking out eight in a 9-2 win over Cypress Lake.
Frank Planer, Charlotte
Planer was nearly perfect in the Fightin' Tarpons 10-0 win over Imagine School of North Port. The senior went six innings of shut out ball, striking out nine batters.
Ty Murray, LaBelle
It was the bat of Murray's that came up huge in the Cowboys' 10-0 victory over Evangelical Christian, going 3-for-3 with three runs driven in and two home runs.
Isaac Lopez, Island Coast
Lopez was terrific at the plate in the Gators 18-0 rout of Gateway, going 4-for-5 with seven RBIs and a home run.
