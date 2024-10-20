High School

Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/20/24)

Here are 12 nominees for the best performance of Week 9

The Naples football team celebrates a win over Lely in the 51st annual Coconut Bowl at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Naples won 36-12.
The Naples football team celebrates a win over Lely in the 51st annual Coconut Bowl at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Naples won 36-12.

After a week off following Hurricane Milton, high school football returned to Southwest Florida in Week 9 of the regular season. Now is your chance to help decided who had the best performance by voting in our Player of the Week poll below.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Logan Bartelt, St. John Neumann

Had 105 yards and a touchdown receiving and also had an interception on defense of a 19-8 win over SFCA

Jayden Boyd, Cape Coral

Returned a fumble 55 yards for the game-winning touchdown to knock off previously undefeated Riverdale

Immokalee Indians quarterback Chris Germinal threw for 273 yards in a win over Aubrey Rogers
Immokalee Indians quarterback Chris Germinal threw for 273 yards in a win over Aubrey Rogers

Chris Germinal, Immokalee

Threw for 273 yards and added an 83-yard rushing touchdown in a 56-21 win against Aubrey Rogers

Brooke Hankinson, North Fort Myers

Booted a 21-yard game-winning field goal in the final minutes to deliver a 16-14 victory over East Lee

Chartrael Jenkins, Cypress Lake

Ran for two scores on offense and intercepted a pass on defense in a 34-22 win over Island Coast

Chartrael Jenkins of the Cypress Lake High School football team scored two touchdowns in a win over Island Coast
Chartrael Jenkins of the Cypress Lake High School football team scored two touchdowns in a win over Island Coast

Kegan Kruescher, Estero

Catch 13 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Lemon Bay 39-12

Jacquan McDaniel, Charlotte

Finished with 87 yards on the ground against Mariner, including the 22-yard game-winning TD with 27 seconds left

Devon Messenger, Palmetto Ridge

Had a 66-yard touchdown reception plus a 70-yard fumble return for a TD in a win over IMG Blue

Ike Perry, Port Charlotte

Rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Pirates past Dunbar, 39-7

Brady Quinn, First Baptist Academy

Tossed five touchdown passes and went 14-for-18 for 251 yards passing in a win over Lehigh

Naples Golden Eagles running back Shawn Simeon went for 300 yards and four TDs in a win over Lely.
Naples Golden Eagles running back Shawn Simeon went for 300 yards and four TDs in a win over Lely.

Shawn Simeon, Naples

Carried 30 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-12 victory against Lely

Brian Williams, Barron Collier

Had two passing touchdowns plus more than 100 yards rushing to lift the Cougars past Golden Gate

