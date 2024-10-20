Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/20/24)
After a week off following Hurricane Milton, high school football returned to Southwest Florida in Week 9 of the regular season. Now is your chance to help decided who had the best performance by voting in our Player of the Week poll below.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Logan Bartelt, St. John Neumann
Had 105 yards and a touchdown receiving and also had an interception on defense of a 19-8 win over SFCA
Jayden Boyd, Cape Coral
Returned a fumble 55 yards for the game-winning touchdown to knock off previously undefeated Riverdale
Chris Germinal, Immokalee
Threw for 273 yards and added an 83-yard rushing touchdown in a 56-21 win against Aubrey Rogers
Brooke Hankinson, North Fort Myers
Booted a 21-yard game-winning field goal in the final minutes to deliver a 16-14 victory over East Lee
Chartrael Jenkins, Cypress Lake
Ran for two scores on offense and intercepted a pass on defense in a 34-22 win over Island Coast
Kegan Kruescher, Estero
Catch 13 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Lemon Bay 39-12
Jacquan McDaniel, Charlotte
Finished with 87 yards on the ground against Mariner, including the 22-yard game-winning TD with 27 seconds left
Devon Messenger, Palmetto Ridge
Had a 66-yard touchdown reception plus a 70-yard fumble return for a TD in a win over IMG Blue
Ike Perry, Port Charlotte
Rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Pirates past Dunbar, 39-7
Brady Quinn, First Baptist Academy
Tossed five touchdown passes and went 14-for-18 for 251 yards passing in a win over Lehigh
Shawn Simeon, Naples
Carried 30 times for 303 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-12 victory against Lely
Brian Williams, Barron Collier
Had two passing touchdowns plus more than 100 yards rushing to lift the Cougars past Golden Gate