High School

Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/16/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who was the best player in the area in Week 4

Adam Fisher

Gulf Coast's 35-6 win over Golden Gate was one of the highlights of Week 4 in Southwest Florida on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Gulf Coast's 35-6 win over Golden Gate was one of the highlights of Week 4 in Southwest Florida on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. / Melanie Rodriguez/Special to the Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 4 of the high school football season included another action-packed Friday night in Southwest Florida. Now you get to decided who had the best performance in our SBLive Southwest Florida Player of the Week poll.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Virdarian Maloy of Dunbar.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Dwyer Camron, Bishop Verot

Recorded three sacks and six solo tackles in a 43-13 win over Calvary Christian

Dwyer Camron, shown in a Sept. 6 game against Venice, had three sacks against Calvary Christian in Week 4.
Dwyer Camron, shown in a Sept. 6 game against Venice, had three sacks against Calvary Christian in Week 4. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Caedon Conn, North Fort Myers

Threw for two touchdowns in his return from injury to lead the Knights to victory

Peyton Frontino, St. John Neumann

Tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Celtics past Oasis in a 29-16 win

Peyton Frontino, shown in 2023 at his previous school St. Ignatius in Ohio, transferred to St. John Neumann this season.
Peyton Frontino, shown in 2023 at his previous school St. Ignatius in Ohio, transferred to St. John Neumann in Naples this season. / Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Javier Gomez, Barron Collier

Recovered a fumble in the final minutes and returned it 60 yards to the endzone to put away Community School in a 42-28 win

Jontay Hais, Immokalee

Went for 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 35-12 win over Lemon Bay

Immokalee's Jontay Hais runs for yards against Barron Collier on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Immokalee won.
Immokalee's Jontay Hais runs for yards against Barron Collier on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Immokalee won. / Andrew West/The News-Press/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cole Hayes, Riverdale

Ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries as the Raiders won 35-12 against Mariner

Michael Peterson, Gulf Coast

Finished with 136 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 win over Golden Gate

Gulf Coast picked up a 35-6 win over Golden Gate in a Collier County high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.
Gulf Coast picked up a 35-6 win over Golden Gate in a Collier County high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. / Melanie Rodriguez/Special to the Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romeo Sararo, Aubrey Rogers

Scored all three of his team's TDs, two receiving and one rushing, in a 21-20 win over Palmetto Ridge

Terrence Simmons, Southwest Florida Christian Academy

Intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns in a 64-0 win against Gateway Charter

Javirin Singleton, East Lee

Returned the opening kickoff for a TD then broke up a last-minute two-point conversion to secure a 37-36 win

Jermaine Skinner, Cape Coral

Rushed for two touchdowns to help the Seahawks beat Island Coast 41-14

Estero QB Maddox Stewart threw a career-best five touchdowns in a win over Mariner on Sept. 13, 2024.
Estero QB Maddox Stewart threw a career-best five touchdowns in a win over Mariner on Sept. 13, 2024. / Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK

Maddox Stewart, Estero

Passed for 261 yards and five touchdowns to lead Estero to a 53-20 victory over Ida Baker

Macrae Thompson, Fort Myers

Scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put away South Fort Myers in a 33-7 victory

Published
Adam Fisher

ADAM FISHER

Home/Florida