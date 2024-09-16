Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/16/2024)
Week 4 of the high school football season included another action-packed Friday night in Southwest Florida. Now you get to decided who had the best performance in our SBLive Southwest Florida Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Virdarian Maloy of Dunbar.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dwyer Camron, Bishop Verot
Recorded three sacks and six solo tackles in a 43-13 win over Calvary Christian
Caedon Conn, North Fort Myers
Threw for two touchdowns in his return from injury to lead the Knights to victory
Peyton Frontino, St. John Neumann
Tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Celtics past Oasis in a 29-16 win
Javier Gomez, Barron Collier
Recovered a fumble in the final minutes and returned it 60 yards to the endzone to put away Community School in a 42-28 win
Jontay Hais, Immokalee
Went for 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 35-12 win over Lemon Bay
Cole Hayes, Riverdale
Ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries as the Raiders won 35-12 against Mariner
Michael Peterson, Gulf Coast
Finished with 136 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 win over Golden Gate
Romeo Sararo, Aubrey Rogers
Scored all three of his team's TDs, two receiving and one rushing, in a 21-20 win over Palmetto Ridge
Terrence Simmons, Southwest Florida Christian Academy
Intercepted two passes and returned them both for touchdowns in a 64-0 win against Gateway Charter
Javirin Singleton, East Lee
Returned the opening kickoff for a TD then broke up a last-minute two-point conversion to secure a 37-36 win
Jermaine Skinner, Cape Coral
Rushed for two touchdowns to help the Seahawks beat Island Coast 41-14
Maddox Stewart, Estero
Passed for 261 yards and five touchdowns to lead Estero to a 53-20 victory over Ida Baker
Macrae Thompson, Fort Myers
Scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put away South Fort Myers in a 33-7 victory