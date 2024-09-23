Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Big-time players continue to make big-time plays in Southwest Florida. That was the case once again in Week 5 of the high school football season.
With so many impressive individual performances, we need your help in deciding who was the best. Vote in our Southwest Florida Player of the Week poll below to have your voice heard.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jermaine Skinner of Cape Coral.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caleb Dume, Naples
Ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 41-0 win over Golden Gate
Tylen Gore, Dunbar
Went for 171 yards and three scores on the ground in 54-12 victory against East Lee
Jontay Hais, Immokalee
Finished with 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Immokalee earned a 66-6 victory over Gateway
Cole Hayes, Riverdale
Pounded out 310 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lift the Raiders to a 43-27 win over Cypress Lake
Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast
Carried the ball 26 times for 163 yards and both his team's touchdowns in a 12-6 win over Mariner
Bobby Leckler, Bishop Verot
Recorded 17 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, in a game against Cardinal Mooney
Jayden Mixon, Immokalee
Scored four times on the ground and had 124 yards in the Indians' 66-6 win over Gateway
Jayden Reyes, Cape Coral
Had a receiving touchdown plus two interceptions, one of which he returned to the end zone in a victory over Estero
Steven Rousseau, Palmetto Ridge
Powered the Bears to a 20-0 win over Bonita Springs with 127 rushing yards and two TDs
John Ruggiero, Gulf Coast
Needed just eight carries to go for 153 yards and two scores in a 58-7 victory over Aubrey Rogers
Adrian Scott, North Fort Myers
Hauled in two touchdown receptions on offense plus two interceptions on defense to lead the Knights past Lehigh
Parker Smith, Oasis
Scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of a 24-21 victory over Southwest Florida Christian
Sam Sparacio, First Baptist
Caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns as FBA won 31-13 against Port Charlotte
Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers
Had 87 yards and one touchdown receiving, plus 65 yards and one touchdown rushing in a win over Charlotte