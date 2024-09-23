High School

Vote: Who should be the Southwest Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who was the best player in the area in Week 5

Adam Fisher

Dunbar's 54-12 victory over East Lee on Friday, Sept. 20, was one of the highlights of Week 5 in Southwest Florida.
Big-time players continue to make big-time plays in Southwest Florida. That was the case once again in Week 5 of the high school football season.

With so many impressive individual performances, we need your help in deciding who was the best. Vote in our Southwest Florida Player of the Week poll below to have your voice heard.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jermaine Skinner of Cape Coral.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Caleb Dume, Naples

Ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 41-0 win over Golden Gate

Tylen Gore of the Dunbar High football team runs for big yards against East Lee at Dunbar on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Tylen Gore, Dunbar

Went for 171 yards and three scores on the ground in 54-12 victory against East Lee

Jontay Hais, Immokalee

Finished with 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Immokalee earned a 66-6 victory over Gateway

Jontay Hais of the Immokalee High School football team rushed for three touchdowns in a Week 5 win over Gateway.
Cole Hayes, Riverdale

Pounded out 310 rushing yards and five touchdowns to lift the Raiders to a 43-27 win over Cypress Lake

Riverdale RB Cole Hayes finished with 310 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Cypress Lake in Week 5.
Gervaris Leaphart, Island Coast

Carried the ball 26 times for 163 yards and both his team's touchdowns in a 12-6 win over Mariner

Bobby Leckler, Bishop Verot

Recorded 17 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, in a game against Cardinal Mooney

Bishop Verot's Bobby Leckler recorded 17 tackles against Cardinal Mooney on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
Jayden Mixon, Immokalee

Scored four times on the ground and had 124 yards in the Indians' 66-6 win over Gateway

Jayden Reyes, Cape Coral

Had a receiving touchdown plus two interceptions, one of which he returned to the end zone in a victory over Estero

Steven Rousseau, Palmetto Ridge

Powered the Bears to a 20-0 win over Bonita Springs with 127 rushing yards and two TDs

John Ruggiero, Gulf Coast

Needed just eight carries to go for 153 yards and two scores in a 58-7 victory over Aubrey Rogers

Adrian Scott, North Fort Myers

Hauled in two touchdown receptions on offense plus two interceptions on defense to lead the Knights past Lehigh

Parker Smith, Oasis

Scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of a 24-21 victory over Southwest Florida Christian

Sam Sparacio had 10 catches for 155 yards in a win over Port Charlotte in Week 5.
Sam Sparacio, First Baptist

Caught 10 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns as FBA won 31-13 against Port Charlotte

Madrid Tucker, Fort Myers

Had 87 yards and one touchdown receiving, plus 65 yards and one touchdown rushing in a win over Charlotte

