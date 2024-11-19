Vote: Who was the top football performer of the 2024 Florida high school football region quarterfinals?
It’s playoff time in the Sunshine State for high school football and we’ve got your top performers from both sides of the ball coming at you.
From quarterbacks to running backs to wide receivers to defensive standouts, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the region quarterfinal round. We ask you, who was the top performer from last week?
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on November 24th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Grubbs had himself a huge night in the Rams' dominating 49-14 victory over DeLand in a Class 7A quarterfinal. The Notre Dame commit completed 11-of-14 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns.
Ben Tyner, QB, Pace
The Patriots dual-threat signal caller was getting it done through the air and on the ground in their 49-21 win over visiting Oviedo. Tyner accounted for 319 all-purpose yards and six total touchdowns.
Cibastian Broughton, QB, Fleming Island
Broughton was a big reason why the Golden Eagles were able to pull off a 35-28 victory over Mosley last week. The quarterback totaled 339 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Edwardo Thompson, DL, Miami Booker T. Washington
The sophomore defensive tackle tallied nine tackles, five for a loss and four sacks in Miami Booker T. Washington's 31-13 victory over North Miami Beach last week.
PJ Miller, QB, Spruce Creek
In Spruce Creek's thrilling 36-35 victory over Flagler Palm Coast last week, the sophomore quarterback was sensational. Miller finished the game completing 16-of-22 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Devin Voltaire, WR, Sanford Seminole
Voltaire was running free and wild in the Seminoles' 38-28 win over Creekside last week in the opening round. The fleet-footed wide receiver hauled in 14 passes for 280 yards and scored a touchdown.
Brycen Levidiotis, QB, Lake Wales
The Highlanders' senior signal caller was terrific in the team's 52-19 victory over New Smyrna Beach. Levidiotis finished the night completing 21-of-24 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
KeiShawn Smith, RB, Manatee
Smith led the ground game in the Hurricanes' 55-26 win over Manatee, with the tailback rushing for 179 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Nate Harry, QB, Nease
Nease remained undefeated in their 42-14 victory over Tate last week, with Harry completing 15-of-17 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
Jaden Fox, RB, Key West
The Conchs kept up their winning ways last week, defeating Estero 42-7 and Fox led the way on the ground. Fox led the vaunted rushing attack with 139 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns.
JC Mirasola, QB, Plant
Mirasola was stellar in the Panthers' 45-7 victory over Bartow last week. Plant's offense has been humming behind Mirasola and especially on Friday, with the quarterback throwing 262 yards and four touchdowns.
Kayin Martin, RB, Blountstown
The Florida Panhandle's top running back from last week was Martin for the Tigers, as Blountstown rolled to a 62-17 win over Aucilla Christian. Martin rushed for 269 yards on 12 carries and scored two times.
Ty Collins, RB, Lely
Collins looked sensational in the Trojans' 44-39 victory over Miami Jackson, with the running back rushing for 301 yards on 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Connail Jackson, RB, Cardinal Mooney
The Cougars' running back was able to explode for a huge night in a 55-27 victory over Somerset Academy-Canyons. Jackson rushed for 226 yards on 21 attempts and scored five touchdowns.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi