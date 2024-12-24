High School

Vote: Who was the Top Sophomore Boys Basketball Player at the City of Palms Classic

Here are the eight nominations from last week's games

The St. Joseph Knights compete against the Gibbs Gladiators in the City of Palms Classic sunshine series championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
The 51st Annual City of Palms Classic has come and gone, where High School on SI will nominate eight sophomores who shined at the nation’s most prestigious event.

We ask you to vote for the Top Sophomore at the City of Palms Classic. Voting will close on Sunday, December 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

O’Neal Delancy, Gibbs

Delancy finished with 19 points (3 three-pointers) and two steals in a loss to St. Joseph (California) on December 21.

King Gibson, Montverde Academy

The 6-3 shooting guard has a great feel and understanding of the game at a young age, and he also has a blend of size and athleticism. Gibson averaged just 3.5 points per game in two games played for the Eagles, in just under 10 minutes per game. 

Moussa Kamissoko, Long Island Lutheran (NY)

The 6-8 power forward finished with a double-double in a win over Gateway Charter on December 19. 

Ryan Hampton, Dynamic Prep (TX)

Hampton is a 6-6 small forward who has received offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, SMU, and several others. He is the No. 6 ranked sophomore in the nation, according to ESPN 25.

Demarcus Henry, Mater Dei (CA)

The 6-6 sophomore guard is coming off impressive performances against Gibbs and Edgewater at the City of Palms Classic. 

Malcolm Price, St. Joseph (CA)

Price finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc in a win over Edgewater on December 19. 

Janon Singh, Grayson (GA)

The 6-7 power forward had a great night on the glass in the win over Central Catholic (Oregon) on December 18. 

MJ Spears, Dynamic Prep (TX)

The 6-8 power forward recorded four rebounds in a win over DME Academy on December 20. 

