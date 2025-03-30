Vote: Who was the top standout from 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament No. 4?
BUSHNELL, FLORIDA – It was another humid spring day out in Mid-Central Florida and there was plenty of great Florida high school football action taking place Saturday morning, during the fourth session of the FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament play at South Sumter High School.
The field this time included 19 schools each taking a chance at showing they could be the top team of the tournament.
Fourth session of the action concluded with West Orange having the best day of them all and the Warriors winning tournament play on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors faced Ocala Vanguard on Saturday for the tourney title, coming away with a narrow 13-7 victory over the Knights.
What truly separates the FHS7v7 Association League from other passing league tournaments is the emphasis on the high school teams bringing their players compared to the independent circuit.
In addition to the benefits to the teams, individual players also had a great opportunity to showcase their skills. Here are 30 individual standouts from second session and we have a poll at the bottom you can vote on the top performer of the day.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will conclude on April 4th, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday Standouts 3/28/2025 at South Sumter High School
Luke Wilson, WR, Clearwater Central Catholic
Wilson made catch of the day against West Orange, snagging a nasty one-handed grab and never needing his off arm to corral the pass in. Definitely showed why he will be a receiver to watch out of Pinellas County.
Khayse Barrett, QB, Clearwater Central Catholic
You might remember Barrett for his cameo against Cardinal Newman in the Class 1A state semifinal and starting in the 1A state championship game. Barrett showed progression as a passer on Saturday.
Malik Newton, WR, Clearwater Central Catholic
Familiar last name for CCC, right? Why yes, another Newton was out there making plays and this time out at wide receiver.
Daveyon Epps, DB, Clearwater Central Catholic
Small in stature, but the let his size fool you. Epps can make plays on either side of the ball and played primarily at running back and at defensive back for the Marauders.
Landen Holley, QB, Orlando The First Academy
Holley just transferred to Orlando The First Academy from Wesley Chapel and wasted no time showing off for his new team. The quarterback was arguably the best passer mechanically out of everyone in Bushnell.
Devin Jackson, DB, Orlando The First Academy
The University of Florida commitment makes sure that one side of the defensive secondary is locked down at all times. Jackson is a can't-miss prospect for the Royals.
Tripp Brown, QB, Plant
Being recruited primarily as a tight end, Brown was full-time at quarterback as well for the Panthers with Dillon Rose-Bailey on a recruiting visit. Brown's versatility is something that really stands out about the 2026 prospect.
Darryon Williams, WR, Plant
Williams, a Florida State commit, is always someone defenses have to plan and account for. His smooth route running ability and catching consistency combines for one of the oturnament's best wide receivers.
Jaylen Holman, RB/S, Plant
The 6-foot, 175-pound two-way player made several plays all throughout the day for the tournament semifinalist Panthers.
David Rolle, WR, Plant
Playing on a Panthers' team that has plenty of offensive weapons in their arsenal, Rolle certainly made plays on offense playing next to guys like Williams.
Andrew Whittemore, QB, Buchholz
Fresh off the news of Trace Johnson transferring to Santa Margarita (California), it didn't take long for Bobcats' fans to get to learn the name of the potential new starter. Whittemore showed he can make all the throws and Buchholz should be just fine this fall.
Justin Williams, ATH, Buchholz
Williams is one of the best running back/wide receivers in the Southeast and his ability to come out of the backfield or line up wide is a tough cover for any defense.
Keil McGriff, WR, Buchholz
Right behind Williams in the pecking order of hauling in passes is McGriff, who had himself another strong day catching the ball.
Nicholas Siple, C, Buchholz
Got to give some love to the offensive linemen that come out. Siple has been at all of the tournaments for the Bobcats in snapping to whoever is at quarterback.
Isaiah Pina, WR, South Lake
Known better for his play on the hardwood, Pina has proven himself lately on the gridiron in 7-on-7. A unit at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Pina in man coverage near the redzone was nearly impossible to cover because of his leaping ability.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Surprise! Not really, but anytime we have been out at these 7-on-7's, Kelly has been one of the more consistent passers. Great footwork combined with just the right touch on his passes makes Kelly a regular on this list.
Keydrick Powell, WR, South Lake
Another regular on this list is Powell, al the speedy route runner always seems to find himself getting open aplenty for Kelly.
Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange
With Brian Dillard down in Miami for the Rivals.com Combine, Chung took the reigns of the offense and looked perfectly in control en route to the tourney championship. Chung is one of Florida's top Class of 2028 quarterbacks.
Edison Delgado, WR, West Orange
Delgado is coming off a strong 2024 campaign for West Orange and if Saturday was any indication, he's on pace to having himself a huge senior season in the fall. Displayed a strong connection with Chung in the passing game.
Terrance Lewis, QB, Vanguard
We can't leave off Lewis from here. As Lewis continues to develop under center for the Knights, the quarterback displayed a good job understanding concepts and making the right reads.
Kyler James, DB, Vanguard
It was hard to keep count of all the plays that James made throughout the day. James nabbed numerous interceptions in helping the Knights reach the championship game.
Noble Davis, QB, Olympia
Davis is a good looking Class of 2027 prospect. Showed poise, solid footwork and nice spin to all of his passes. Stands at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and has a lot of the attributes you would like at the quarterback position.
Sal Scaglione, QB, Lyman
Lyman had another solid offensive showing on Saturday, offensively led by Scaglione. The returning starter for the Greyhounds was another signal caller that stood out on Saturday.
Matthew Mateo Roman, OL, Lake Howell
Don't think we forgot about you linemen. Mateo Roman, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound guard, won one of the tournament's lineman 1-on-1 competitions. Showed great strength and energy in moving his feet.
Ryan Browning, QB, Hernando
The dual-threat Class of 2028 quarterback for the Leopards looked plenty comfortable throwing for the ball for offensive coordinator Brice Spalding on Saturday. Browning looks to be one of Hernando County's top quarterbacks in 2025.
Kamoni Dotson, ATH, Hernando
We are sure you're going to hear Dotson's name a ton this upcoming spring and 2025 season if Saturday was any indicator. The two-way player for the Leopards was all over the field and showed he will be a playmaker for Hernando.
Antonio Brown, ATH, Hernando
No matter what position Brown is put at, he made plays for Hernando. Brown primarily played wide receiver for the Leopards, but can also play in the secondary as well.
Mason Pauliot, LB, Hernando
Not many linebackers stood out, but Pauliot makes the list after a solid day manning the middle of the field for Hernando. Has good size for a freshman at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds.
Landen Sherman, QB, South Sumter
Sherman held it down for the home team and continues to improve as a passer in Ty Lawrence's offense every time out.
CJ Bronaugh, DB, Windermere
Aside from Jackson of Orlando The First Academy, Bronaugh is the other top defensive back that was out making plays for the Wolverines on Saturday.
