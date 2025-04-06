Vote: Who was the top standout from 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament No. 5?
ST. CLOUD, FLORIDA – It was another hot, humid, competitive spring day back out in Central Florida and there was plenty of great Florida high school football action taking place Saturday morning, during the fifth session of the FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament play at St. Cloud High School.
The field this time included 14 schools each taking a chance at showing they could be the top team of the tournament. Also taking place was a linemen challenge, with six schools participating in that competition.
Fifth session of the action concluded with host St. Cloud proving themselves ahead of the pack and the Bulldogs winning tournament play on Saturday afternoon over a very good Merritt Island squad.
What truly separates the FHS7v7 Association League from other passing league tournaments is the emphasis on the high school teams bringing their players compared to the independent circuit.
In addition to the benefits to the teams, individual players also had a great opportunity to showcase their skills. Here are 25 individual standouts from second session and we have a poll at the bottom you can vote on the top performer of the day.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jaylen Holman, RB/S, Plant
The 6-foot, 175-pound two-way player made several plays all throughout the day for the tournament semifinalist Panthers.
Saturday Standouts 4/5/2025 at St. Cloud High School
Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud
Looking wise beyond his years, the Class of 2028 quarterback earned redemption the second time out on his home field. Lattier has a great frame and showed the ability to make mostly any throw required of him.
Owen Sullivan, TE, St. Cloud
Now making the game-winning touchdown grab against Merritt Island definitely made Sullivan stand out at the very end. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end is a solid route runner and showed off his ability to catch anything in traffic.
Bryce Williams, WR, St. Cloud
There's a lot to like about Williams as he showed himself as one of the better players on the day for St. Cloud.
Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island
If you don't know who Verpaele is, you should probably start paying attention to the Mustangs' signal caller. The Class of 2027 quarterback was impressive in leading Merritt Island to the tournament title game.
Femi Howard, WR, Merritt Island
The top pass catcher that Verpaele went to time and time again was Howard, using his 6-foot-2 height on many 50/50 balls.
Joey Sonnenburg, OL, Merritt Island
Not many offensive linemen looked the part and played to the impressive size, but Sonnenburg certainly did. the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman was able to push around mostly anyone in his way.
Andrew Metcalf, OL, Merritt Island
Merritt Island's linemen won the challenge of the six teams that participated, with Metcalf being one of the big reasons why. Size wise combined with strength, Metcalf was one of the better looking prospects.
Alex Schafer, OL, Merritt Island
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound linemen was another offensive stalwart that stood out from the Mustangs in the trenches.
Isaiah Pina, WR, South Lake
It was another solid day for the hooper-turn-football player. The tight end/wide receiver at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds is a difficult cover in man-to-man near the redzone.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Another week and another couple sentences speaking on Kelly's consistent play at the FHS7v7. The Class of 2027 product really stands out amongst the rest on a weekly basis.
Keydrick Powell, WR, South Lake
Another regular on this list is Powell, as the speedy route runner always seems to find himself getting open aplenty for Kelly. Unsure if there's a week we won't be listing Powell.
Sal Scaglione, QB, Lyman
Lyman had another solid offensive showing on Saturday, offensively led by Scaglione. The returning starter for the Greyhounds, which made the semifinals of the tournament.
Luke Barhorst, QB, Lake Howell
A newbie when it comes to signal callers on this list is Barhorst as the quarterback was slinging the rock all over the field for coach Dazzie Morris Sr.
Braylon Patterson, WR, Lake Howell
One of Barhorst's favorite targets was the sophomore wide receiver as Patterson found windows to spring open in all throughout the morning and afternoon.
Jayvon Funne, WR, Lake Howell
Another wide receiver we liked out of Lake Howell was Funne, who is coming off a solid sophomore campaign for the Silverhawks.
Jayden Milburn, DE, Lake Howell
Up against linemen that outweighed him by a good 50-60 pounds, Milburn really showcased the ability to use his leverage and defeat bigger offensive guards and tackles.
Matthew Mateo Roman, OL, Lake Howell
Don't think we forgot about you linemen. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound guard was a standout back at South Sumter and was on display again showing linemen up. We really like Mateo Roman in the trenches against most.
Champ Wonderful Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Now maybe it wasn't Monds' best day out in 7-on-7, but the Class of 2028 phenom still reminded many throughout the day of his arm strength and accuracy. Monds on an off day is still better than most.
Efrem White, WR, Vero Beach
The Florida State commitment was a difficult cover for any defensive back he was up against. Definitely was Monds' top target he was looking for on the day.
Eric Nelson, QB, Viera
Nelson might be a little undersized, but we really liked his poise and ability to deliver passes on time. the do-everything athlete for the Hawks is a solid player wherever Viera needs him.
Mike Broxton Jr., TE, Gibbs
One player that had folks turning heads was the 6-foot-9 tight end from Gibbs. Broxton Jr., who plays on the Gladiators' basketball team, showed some good straight ahead speed and was an ideal redzone target.
Jordan Calvin, QB, Gibbs
Last year's starter for the Gladiators made strides in reading progressions and making more on-time throws throughout the afternoon. Has great size for the quarterback position.
Nathan Vaughn, OL, Orlando Christian Prep
Standing at 6-foot-1, 320 pounds, Jackson is a unit for a Class of 2028 product. Taking a look at how he performed in the linemen challenge, it's easy to see why the Warriors are on the come up.
Jammel Jackson, OL, Orlando Christian Prep
The other freshman lineman that really stood out for Orlando Christian Prep was the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Jackson. Combined with Vaughn, the Warriors have something special being put together in the offensive trenches.
Cody Owens, QB, Windermere
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback played well for the Wolverines and stood out in multiple 7-on-7 games. Another passer with good size and could make many of the throws needed of him.
