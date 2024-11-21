Vote: Who will win the 2024 Nat Moore Trophy?
Official voting has begun for the Nat More Trophy, presented by CBS News Miami to the high school football player voted most outstanding in South Florida by the stations viewers.
The four finalists – Miami Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr., Miami Norland Ennio Yapoor, Miami Central linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin and Plantation American Heritage wide receiver Malachi Toney – were announced on November 20th and the voting runs through the end of the month.
Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver who now plays for the Ohio State University, won the award last year.
The Nat Moore Trophy is named in honor of Tallahassee native Nat Moore, who grew up in Miami and starred at Miami Edison High before going onto a stellar career at the University of Florida and, eventual, in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
He had 510 receptions for 7,546 yards and 74 touchdowns in his NFL career and still ranks among the Dolphins’ top three in each category.
He is still affiliated with the Dolphins, serving as the team’s Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations and he was voted the 1984 NFL Man of the Year for his service to the community.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Here are the nominees:
Ben Hanks Jr., WR/DB, Miami Booker T. Washington
Hanks Jr. has been a force on both sides of the ball this season for the Vikings. The Miami Booker T. Washington two-way star on offense has caught 11 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Hanks Jr. has made 33 tackles and picked off 10 passes.
Ennio Yapoor, QB, Miami Norland
Dade County's all-time passing leader makes the list in his final season and has been impressive for the Vikings. Yapoor has completed 154-of-251 passes for 2,646 yards and 18 touchdowns. On the ground, the quarterback has rushed for 785 yards and eight scores.
Ezekiel Marcelin, LB, Miami Central
The Miami Central linebacker has been one of the best, not only in South Florida, but in the country. Marcelin has racked up 60 tackles, 15 going for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Malachi Toney, WR, Plantation American Heritage
The University of Miami (FL) commitment is going out with a bang at Plantation American Heritage, putting up some solid numbers once again. Toney has hauled in 58 passes for 1,008 yards and has scored 12 touchdowns.
