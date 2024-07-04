Waden Charles commits to UCF; Knights get another in-state wide receiver target

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Waden Charles has Committed to UCF, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 190 WR from Boynton Beach, FL chose the Knights over Arkansas, Louisville, & Florida



Was previously committed to Miami



“Love who loves you! Go Knights ⚔️”https://t.co/8lIwiqENAe pic.twitter.com/0o4Mqq0sz0