Waden Charles commits to UCF; Knights get another in-state wide receiver target
Another in-state institution that's had themselves a solid week of recruiting prior to the 4th of July is the University of Central Florida.
Gus Malzahn's staff has taken aim at getting some of the best wide receiving talent and Wednesday evening, the Knights nabbed another key target.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Palm Beach Central 2025 4-star athlete Waden Charles committed to UCF over Arkansas, Louisville and Florida. Charles was previously committed to Miami (FL), until he decommitted back on May 30th.
Last season at Palm Beach Central, Charles saw a dip in production as the wide receiver caught 30 passes for 478 yards and seven touchdowns.
Charles transferred to Palm Beach Central from Somerset Academy Canyons and had a huge 2022 season as a sophomore. Playing primarily at wide receiver, Charles hauled in 53 catches for 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns for the Broncos.
The wide receiver also has offers from schools like Arkansas, Akron, Arkansas State, Auburn, Bethune-Cookman, Connecticut, Florida International, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Michigan, NC State, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF, Valdosta State, West Virginia and Western Michigan.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl