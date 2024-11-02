High School

Was this a cheap shot on Rutgers commit Sean Ashenfelder?

Creekside quarterback appears to be knocked off his feet by a Ponte Verdra coach after running out of bounds

Andy Villamarzo

Creekside quarterback Sean Ashenfelder (2) steps away from Nease pass rusher Devon Wentley (44) in a high school football game on August 30, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Creekside quarterback Sean Ashenfelder, a Rutgers commitment, took his fair share of hits in the Knights’ 35-30 loss to Ponte Vedra on Friday night.

Possibly, the biggest shot of all was one he absorbed after crossing the sideline, on a scramble around left end, on the Ponte Vedra sideline. While attempting to slow his momentum he collided with an unidentified Sharks' coach, who appeared to throw his right arm into Ashenfelder's chest, sending the talented QB sprawling backwards onto the field.

In a video shared by Schlick’s Sports’ Noah Schlicksup, two Ponte Vedra coaches, including one who stepped backwards to avoid contact with Ashenfelder, immediately came to the player's aid as he laid on his back. The coach involved in the collision took a quick glance at Ashenfelder on the ground and immediately raised his arms as if to signal that he did nothing wrong.

Ashenfelder is a 3-star rated quarterback by 247Sports and committed to the Scarlet Knights back on September 17th, 2023.

"I chose Rutgers because of the coaches and the program," Ashenfelder told The Knight Report at the time. "I love how coach (Greg) Schiano runs the program. I love his messages and how he talks to them and the culture that he brings. I think that Rutgers is the place where I can be the best version of myself."

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
