Who plays where? South Florida high school regional baseball brackets
Welcome to the new era of regional baseball in the state of Florida.
No longer is regional play single elimination. Now, the road to advancing to the state final four in Fort Myers is more complicated.
The regional quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three format.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) adopted the new format, which now requires teams to manage their pitching more carefully.
For Classes 1-4A, the regional quarterfinals get underway on Monday. And for Classes 5-7A, play begins on Wednesday, April 23. There also is a rural bracket, but no teams from South Florida are in that category.
Teams are seeded one-through-eight in each bracket.
Here are the brackets that pertain to schools in South Florida:
Class 7A
The top seed is Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The Eagles didn’t allow a run in their two district victories. With lefties Gio Rojas and Daniel Tartaglia, Douglas has one of the top staffs in the state.
Wednesday, April 23:
No. 1 Marjory Stoneman Douglas vs. No. 8 Cypress Bay
No. 4 Taravella vs. No. 5 Western
No. 2 Columbus vs. No. 7 Ferguson
No. 3 West Broward vs. No. 5 Southwest
Class 6A
The top seed is St. Thomas Aquinas. The Raiders have one of the most explosive offenses in the state, and they showed that in their two district wins, scoring 23 runs total. Zack Malvasio has 13 homers on the season.
Wednesday, April 23:
No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 8 Ida Baker
No. 4 Southridge vs. No. 5 West Boca Raton
No. 2 Doral Academy vs. No. 7 Flanagan
No. 3 Braddock vs. No. 6 Nova
Class 5A
The top-seed is Mater Academy Charter, which features power-hitting third baseman Yodelkis Quevedo. No. 2 seed is Archbishop McCarthy, which has received a strong season from shortstop Danny Machado.
Wednesday, April 23:
No. 1 Mater Academy Charter vs. No. 8 Atlantic
No. 4 Pembroke Pines Charter vs. No. 5 South Fork
No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy vs. No. 7 Heritage
No. 3 Varela vs. No. 6 Okeechobee
Class 4A
The top seed is American Heritage Plantation. The Patriots had little trouble in their district tournament, and have a high-powered offense with outfielders Jordan Rich and Dylan Dubovik.
Monday, April 21:
No. 1 American Heritage Plantation vs. No. 8 Rockledge
No. 4 Satellite vs. No. 5 Key West
No. 2 Merritt Island vs. No. 7 Suncoast
No. 3 Eau Gallie vs. No. 6 Belen Jesuit
Class 3A
The top seed is Miami Springs. The Golden Hawks finished the season at 20-3, and spent several weeks in the High School on SI Top 25 state rankings. Magdiel Estevez has been a top hitter and pitcher.
Monday, April 21:
No. 1 Miami Springs vs. No. 8 iMater Charter
No. 4 Monsignor Pace vs. No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons
No. 2 Pine Crest vs. No. 7 Killian
No. 3 Calvary Christian Academy vs. No. 6 St. Brendan
(Worth noting: Also in Class 3A: North Broward Prep is the No. 2 seed in its regional and will face No. 7 seed American Heritage Delray Beach)
Class 2A
The top seed is Cardinal Newman. The Crusaders have been steady all season, with Finn Duran leading the team with a .396 batting average. Chaminade-Madonna is the second seed. John Bishop was their hero in both district wins, delivering walk-off hits in extra innings in both games. Bishop had the game-winner in the eighth inning to defeat NSU University, 1-0, in the title game.
Monday, April 21:
No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 8 Coral Shores
No. 4 True North Classical Academy vs. No. 5 St. John Paul II Academy
No. 2 Chaminade-Madonna vs. No. 7 Westminster Christian
No. 3 NSU University vs. No. 6 Saint Andrews
Class 1A
The top seed is Schoolhouse Prep. Francisco Pichardo leads the Wolfpack with a .389 batting average and he’s stolen 17 bases. Miami Christian, which reached the state finals last year, is the second seed.
Monday, April 21:
No. 1 Schoolhouse Prep vs. No. 8 Berean Christian
No. 4 Brito vs. No. 5 Master’s Academy
No. 2 Miami Christian vs. No. 7 Atlantic Christian
No. 3 Jupiter Christian vs. No. 6 Highlands Christian