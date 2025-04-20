High School

Who plays where? South Florida high school regional baseball brackets

Check out where the South Florida high school baseball teams will be playing in the regional baseball quarterfinals

Joe Frisaro

Chaminade-Madonna won its district tournament, 1-0, in eight innings against NSU University. The Lions are the seed second in their Class 2A regional bracket.
Chaminade-Madonna won its district tournament, 1-0, in eight innings against NSU University. The Lions are the seed second in their Class 2A regional bracket. / Joe Frisaro

Welcome to the new era of regional baseball in the state of Florida.

No longer is regional play single elimination. Now, the road to advancing to the state final four in Fort Myers is more complicated.

The regional quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will be a best-of-three format.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) adopted the new format, which now requires teams to manage their pitching more carefully.

For Classes 1-4A, the regional quarterfinals get underway on Monday. And for Classes 5-7A, play begins on Wednesday, April 23. There also is a rural bracket, but no teams from South Florida are in that category.

Teams are seeded one-through-eight in each bracket.

Here are the brackets that pertain to schools in South Florida:

Class 7A

The top seed is Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The Eagles didn’t allow a run in their two district victories. With lefties Gio Rojas and Daniel Tartaglia, Douglas has one of the top staffs in the state.

Wednesday, April 23:

 No. 1 Marjory Stoneman Douglas vs. No. 8 Cypress Bay

 No. 4 Taravella vs. No. 5 Western

No. 2 Columbus vs. No. 7 Ferguson

No. 3 West Broward vs. No. 5 Southwest

Class 6A

The top seed is St. Thomas Aquinas. The Raiders have one of the most explosive offenses in the state, and they showed that in their two district wins, scoring 23 runs total. Zack Malvasio has 13 homers on the season.

Wednesday, April 23:

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 8 Ida Baker

No. 4 Southridge vs. No. 5 West Boca Raton

No. 2 Doral Academy vs. No. 7 Flanagan

No. 3 Braddock vs. No. 6 Nova

Class 5A

The top-seed is Mater Academy Charter, which features power-hitting third baseman Yodelkis Quevedo. No. 2 seed is Archbishop McCarthy, which has received a strong season from shortstop Danny Machado.

Wednesday, April 23:

No. 1 Mater Academy Charter vs. No. 8 Atlantic

No. 4 Pembroke Pines Charter vs. No. 5 South Fork

No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy vs. No. 7 Heritage

No. 3 Varela vs. No. 6 Okeechobee

Class 4A

The top seed is American Heritage Plantation. The Patriots had little trouble in their district tournament, and have a high-powered offense with outfielders Jordan Rich and Dylan Dubovik.

Monday, April 21:

No. 1 American Heritage Plantation vs. No. 8 Rockledge

No. 4 Satellite vs. No. 5 Key West

No. 2 Merritt Island vs. No. 7 Suncoast

No. 3 Eau Gallie vs. No. 6 Belen Jesuit

Class 3A

The top seed is Miami Springs. The Golden Hawks finished the season at 20-3, and spent several weeks in the High School on SI Top 25 state rankings. Magdiel Estevez has been a top hitter and pitcher.

Monday, April 21:

No. 1 Miami Springs vs. No. 8 iMater Charter

No. 4 Monsignor Pace vs. No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons

No. 2 Pine Crest vs. No. 7 Killian

No. 3 Calvary Christian Academy vs. No. 6 St. Brendan

(Worth noting: Also in Class 3A: North Broward Prep is the No. 2 seed in its regional and will face No. 7 seed American Heritage Delray Beach)

Class 2A

The top seed is Cardinal Newman. The Crusaders have been steady all season, with Finn Duran leading the team with a .396 batting average. Chaminade-Madonna is the second seed. John Bishop was their hero in both district wins, delivering walk-off hits in extra innings in both games. Bishop had the game-winner in the eighth inning to defeat NSU University, 1-0, in the title game.

Monday, April 21:

No. 1 Cardinal Newman vs. No. 8 Coral Shores

No. 4 True North Classical Academy vs. No. 5 St. John Paul II Academy

No. 2 Chaminade-Madonna vs. No. 7 Westminster Christian

No. 3 NSU University vs. No. 6 Saint Andrews

Class 1A

The top seed is Schoolhouse Prep. Francisco Pichardo leads the Wolfpack with a .389 batting average and he’s stolen 17 bases. Miami Christian, which reached the state finals last year, is the second seed.

Monday, April 21:

No. 1 Schoolhouse Prep vs. No. 8 Berean Christian

No. 4 Brito vs. No. 5 Master’s Academy

No. 2 Miami Christian vs. No. 7 Atlantic Christian

No. 3 Jupiter Christian vs. No. 6 Highlands Christian

Published
Joe Frisaro
JOE FRISARO

Joe Frisaro is a veteran sports journalist with more than 40 years of professional experience. Joe graduated from the University of Alabama in 1983, and worked for two decades with various newspapers, including the Tampa Tribune, where he covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL. Joe was part of the growth at MLB.com, where he covered the Miami Marlins for 18 seasons before taking early retirement in 2020.  Joe’s ManOn2nd Podcast appears on the Real Voices of the Game Productions, and he’s covered South Florida prep sports for SBLive Sports Florida since 2022. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeFrisaro 

Home/Florida