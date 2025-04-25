Who plays where? South Florida high school Regional Semifinals baseball brackets
Onward to the next round.
The Florida high school baseball regional semifinals get underway on Monday.
Under the new Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) format, all regional games are best-of-three series. In the past, it had been single elimination.
Like in the quarterfinals, Classes 1-4A will start on Monday (April 28), with Classes 5-7A beginning play on Wednesday (April 30).
Involving South Florida schools, there are three quarterfinal matches yet to be resolved. Two games involve Class 7A schools. West Broward visits Southwest, and Taravella plays at Western. In Class 6A, Southridge plays Game 3 at West Boca Raton.
High School on SI has the regional semifinal brackets involving South Florida schools.
Class 7A, Region 4:
Marjory Stoneman Douglas, seeking a fifth straight state title, is the top seed. The Eagles eliminated Cypress Bay in two games.
Wednesday, April 30:
Stoneman Douglas vs. Taravella/Western winner
Columbus vs. West Broward/Southwest winner
(Worth mentioning: Class 7A, Region 3: Harmony hosts Jupiter)
Class 6A, Region 4:
The top two seeds, St. Thomas Aquinas and Doral Academy, respectively, each advanced convincingly in the quarterfinals.
Wednesday, April 30:
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Southridge/West Boca Raton winner
Doral Academy vs. Braddock
Class 5A, Region 4:
Mater Academy Charter is the No. 1 seed, with Archbishop McCarthy seeded second. Both dominated both of their quarterfinal rounds.
Wednesday, April 30:
Mater Academy Charter vs. Pembroke Pines Charter
Archbishop McCarthy vs. Varela
Class 4A, Region 4:
No. 1 seed American Heritage Plantation rallied from three runs down to beat Rockledge, 4-3, in their second quarterfinal game.
Monday, April 28:
American Heritage Plantation vs. Key West
Merrit Island vs. Belen Jesuit
Class 3A, Region 3:
Defending state champion North Broward Prep moved on after sweeping American Heritage Delray Beach in two games by identical, 4-3, scores.
Monday, April 28:
Bishop Verot vs. McKeel Academy
North Broward Prep vs. Calvary Christian Clearwater
Class 3A, Region 4:
Monday, April 28:
Miami Springs vs. Monsignor Pace
Killian vs. St. Brendan
Class 2A, Region 4:
Top-seed Cardinal Newman advanced out of the quarterfinals, but the second, third and fourth seeds: Chaminade-Madonna, NSU University and True North Classical Academy, were eliminated.
Cardinal Newman vs. St. John Paul II Academy
Westminster Christian vs. Saint Andrew’s
Class 1A, Region 4:
The top four seeds all advanced out of the quarterfinal rounds.
Monday, April 28:
Schoolhouse Prep vs. Brito
Miami Christian vs. Jupiter Christian