Who was the Top Quarterback in Central Florida for 2024?

To say that 2024 was the Year of the Quarterback in Central Florida is an understatement.
Multiple signal-callers led their schools to the playoffs, including five all the way to state title games. Two came away champions.
We looked at schools in seven area counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 23 players for High School on SI Central Florida Quarterback of the Year.
Brady Hart, Jr., Cocoa
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound junior enjoyed a spectacular season, leading the Tigers (11-3) to their third consecutive state championship. The Texas A&M signee, who reclassified to 2025, passed for a career-best 4,360 yards and 40 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, and rushed for 166 yards and two scores. He was named Florida Dairy Farmers Class 6A Player of the Year for his accomplishments. In the Class 2A state title game, he passed for 259 yards and a TD and rushed for 64 yards and a score in a 38-27 win against Gadsden County.
Dereon Coleman, Jr., Jones
The Miami commit led the Tigers (14-1) to their first state championship appearance since 2019, passing for 3,412 yards and 28 TDs with only four interceptions, and rushing for 455 yards and four scores. In the Class 4A state title game against powerhouse American Heritage Plantation, he rushed for 128 yards and three TDs and passed for 143 yards in a 40-31 loss.
Noah Grubbs, Jr., Lake Mary
The Notre Dame commit led the Rams (12-3) to their first-ever state championship game, passing for 3,024 yards and 37 TDs and 12 interceptions, while rushing for 146 yards and five scores. He passed for 241 yards and three TDs in a 52-19 loss to Venice in the Class 7A state title game.
Sabby Meassick, Jr., Tohopekaliga
Stellar athlete passed for 2,939 yards and 23 TDs and 15 interceptions, and rushed for 170 yards and one score. He led the Tigers to a 6-5 record and the Class 7A state playoffs.
Bjorn Jurgensen, Sr., Bishop Moore
The Virginia signee (6-3, 195) enjoyed a memorable season, passing for 2,709 yards and 27 TDs with only four interceptions, and rushing for 537 yards and 11 TDs. He led the Hornets (10-3) to the Class 3A regional finals.
Jackson Stecher, Fr., The Master’s Academy
The dual-threat quarterback led the Eagles (11-1) to their second consecutive Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) state championship, passing for 2,666 yards and 38 TDs with only two interceptions, and rushing for 318 yards and two scores. He passed for 217 yards and four TDs and rushed for 124 yards and two scores in leading TMA past NSU University High School, 49-42, in the state title game.
Logan King, Sr., St. Cloud
Star upperclassman passed for 2,645 yards and 20 TDs with only five interceptions, and rushed for 66 yards and one score to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-5 record.
Salomon Georges, Sr., The First Academy (Orlando)
The Leesburg transfer had a stellar season for the Royals, passing for 2,485 yards and 25 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushing for 478 yards and six scores.
Xavier Irizzary, Sr., Leesburg
Led the Yellow Jackets (6-5) to the Class 4A state playoffs, passing for 2,473 yards and 28 TDs with 12 interceptions, and rushing for 47 yards and a score.
Joseph Allen, Soph., Eau Gallie
The Melbourne Central Catholic transfer (6-2, 202) led the Commodores to the Class 3A state semifinals – the first state semifinal berth in school history – and a 12-2 record. He passed for 2,376 yards and 26 TDs with 10 interceptions, and rushed for 38 yards and three scores.
Josh Wilson, Sr., Umatilla
Led the Bulldogs (6-5) to the SSAA Atlantic 1A playoffs, passing for 2,336 yards and 24 TDs with only eight interceptions, and rushing for 156 yards and two scores.
Malachi Walters, Sr., University High (Orange City)
Stellar dual-threat player passed for 2,240 yards and 22 TDs with eight interceptions, and rushed for 215 yards and nine scores to lead the Titans (9-3) to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Champ Monds, Fr., Vero Beach
Ninth-grade dual-threat (6-3, 200) had a strong season, passing for 2,234 yards and 23 TDs with only five interceptions, while rushing for 142 yards and nine scores in leading the Indians (8-4) to the Class 7A regional semifinals.
Jack Reilly, Sr., Windermere
West Orange transfer passed for 2,219 yards and 25 TDs with only three interceptions, and rushed for 125 yards and three scores to lead the Wolverines (10-0) to an undefeated regular season.
Nate Sparkman, Sr., St. Edward’s
Enjoyed a stellar season, passing for 2,202 yards and 26 TDs with eight interceptions in leading the Pirates (8-2) to the SSAA state playoffs.
Elijah Nickerson, Fr., Faith Christian
Star dual-threat passed for 2,101 yards and 22 TDs with 10 interceptions, and rushed for 219 yards and three scores to lead the Lions to the SSAA Class 3A playoffs.
Sam Johnson, Jr., Boone
Turned in a solid season for the Braves (5-5), passing for 2,070 yards and 29 TDs with just five interceptions, and rushing for 74 yards and a score.
Brogan Mcnab, Jr., Melhourne Central Catholic
The Holy Trinity Episcopal transfer passed for 1,882 yards and 19 TDs with only four interceptions and rushed for 966 yards and 12 TDs to lead the Tigers to an 8-3 record and the Class 1A state playoffs.
Stanley Anderson-Lofton, Sr., Dr. Phillips
The Middle Tennessee State signee had a strong season, passing for 1,779 yards and 26 TDs with only six interceptions, and rushing for 166 yards and five scores in leading the Panthers (12-2) to the Class 7A regional state semifinals.
Alexander Johnson, Sr., New Smyrna Beach
Fleet-footed dual-threat star passed for 1,708 yards and 21 TDs with only four interceptions and rushed for 355 yards and three scores to lead the Barracudas (8-3) to the Class 4A state playoffs.
Sebastian Johnson, Jr., Mainland
Passed for 1,698 yards and 19 TDs with seven interceptions and rushed for 87 yards to lead the Buccaneers to the Class 5A state playoffs.
Carter Emmanuel, Jr., Edgewater
The Lake Nona transfer had a stellar season, passing for 1,694 yards and 19 TDs with seven interceptions, and rushing for 64 yards and five scores in leading the Eagles to a 10-2 record and the Class 5A regional semifinals.
Jake Sepe, Sr., Mount Dora High
Led the Hurricanes (8-3) to the Class 3A state playoffs, passing for 1,661 yards and 18 TDs with 10 interceptions.
