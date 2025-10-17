WWE's Adam Pearce and Hagerty Huskies Jacob Pearce Have Each Others Back
It’s hard to tell who had the bigger smile on their face during the Senior night football photo session – No. 85, senior tight end Jacob Pearce or his dad, Adam Pearce. Good thing this son and father tag team share a steely eyed look to freeze the happy moment.
Standing Tall Together
Some may know the older Pearce from his famed professional wrestling career and role with WWE as General Manager of Raw. Many more just might know Jacob, however, with his Hagerty Huskies football team putting up a tough fight this season in Oviedo, Florida and his proud pops capturing each big occasion along the way. While wrestlers like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bronson Reed, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer went to work at WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Perth, Australia, Adam Pearce hit his son’s high school football game.
Pro Wrestling Career Started In High School
A good Midwestern kid and son of an industrial mechanic, there was never a time where Adam Pearce wasn’t playing a sport of some sort. Football in the fall. Baseball in the spring. He lettered in both sports as a student-athlete (No.74 in photo above) at Waukegan High School in Waukegan, Illinois.
Between his junior and senior years, Pearce suffered from acute muscular compartment syndrome in both of his lower legs and underwent surgery. His recovery essentially entailed having to learn to walk again, resulting in Pearce having to place his football and baseball career on the shelf. That’s when AP dove head first into professional wrestling in the mind-90’s thanks to meeting with wrestling trainers Sonny Rogers and Randy Ricci.
Scrap Iron Becomes WWE Raw GM
Debuting in his first match prior to graduating from Waukegan, Pearce has been a mainstay in the industry ever since and the pro wrestling business is better because of it. From Mexico, and Japan, to Ring of Honor, and a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, he has helped shape modern wrestling through his work at NXT’s Performance Center with Brian Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Kevin Owens, Adam Page, and countless others.
With every pro wrestling promotion the 25-year veteran has touched, “Scrap Iron” has left a permanent mark on promotions as a whole; from being in the ring, to booking matches and producing behind the scenes, training wrestlers, and now as the onscreen decision-maker of WWE’s Raw brand.
Can Hagerty Law The Smackdown on Friday Night?
Whereas Adam Pearce certainly has his hands full on Monday night Raw (See Bron Breakker’s shocking spear on Seth Rollins for further discussion), Jacob Pearce and Hagerty High School (4-3) look to make light work of Mount Dora (1-6) in a non-conference match-up on Friday night. Hagerty’s previous win over Lake Brantley (24-7) came courtesy of some lockdown defense by Senior Jonathan Gandy resulting in a third-straight at home for the Huskies.