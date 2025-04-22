Zach Harbison steps down as Tocoi Creek's head football coach
According to an announcement by the Tocoi Creek athletics on Tuesday afternoon, Zach Harbison has stepped down as the Toros' head football coach.
Harbison went 9-11 in his two seasons as the Tocoi Creek head football coach. The Toros went 4-1 in the first half of the season before losing their final five games.
The former Toros' lead man was hired back in the spring of 2023, succeeding Mike Kolakowski, who retired after two seasons with the program.
Here below is the Tocoi Creek announcement on Harbison stepping away:
'Head Football Coach Zach Harbison is stepping down from his position after two seasons. We are incredibly grateful to Coach Harbison for his leadership and the positive momentum he brought to our football program. Under his guidance and leadership, Tocoi Creek Football is moving in the right direction.
“Tocoi Creek is a special place, and I am thankful for the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach here. I would like to thank the administration for their support” Harbison said. “The decision to step down was not an easy one, but the right one for my family at this time; we will be relocating out of Florida this summer. Megan and I will miss the relationships we have built here with coaches, students, athletes, and families. I am excited to follow the future of this program, as I trust it will land in good hands”
While we are saddened by this news, we fully support his decision and wish their family the very best in this next chapter. Coach Harbison will remain on staff to assist with the transition, and we are thankful for his continued support of the program during this time.
Effective immediately, Coach Kevin Doelling has been named Interim Head Coach and will lead the team through our upcoming Spring Game on May 22nd. As the search for our next head football coach begins, and we are committed to finding the right leader to continue building a program our student-athletes and community can be proud of.
The future of Tocoi Creek Football is bright. We are excited for what lies ahead and remain focused on providing our athletes with a high-quality, competitive, and character-driven football experience.
Thank You Coach Harbison!
Once a Toro, always a Toro.'
Andy Villamarzo