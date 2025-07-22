High School

2025 High School On SI Preseason Southeast Region Football Rankings

Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Southeast Region

René Ferrán

Grayson, led by quarterback Joe Burgess, opens the season No. 9 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeast Region after winning last year's Georgia 6A title.
Grayson, led by quarterback Joe Burgess, opens the season No. 9 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeast Region after winning last year's Georgia 6A title. / Joe Boyd

We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

High School on SI Preseason Southeast Region Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (No. 6 nationally)

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (No. 9 nationally)

3. Buford (Ga.) (No. 10 nationally)

4. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (No. 12 nationally)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (No. 13 nationally)

6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 14 nationally)

7. Milton (Ga.) (No. 15 nationally)

8. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (No. 18 nationally)

9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (No. 23 nationally)

10. Northwestern (Miami)

Under Consideration

Alexandria (Ala.)

Auburn (Ala.)

Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)

Hoover (Ala.)

McCallie (Tenn.)

Trinity

Tupelo (Miss.)

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Football