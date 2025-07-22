2025 High School On SI Preseason Southeast Region Football Rankings
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
High School on SI Preseason Southeast Region Rankings
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (No. 6 nationally)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (No. 9 nationally)
3. Buford (Ga.) (No. 10 nationally)
4. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (No. 12 nationally)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (No. 13 nationally)
6. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 14 nationally)
7. Milton (Ga.) (No. 15 nationally)
8. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (No. 18 nationally)
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (No. 23 nationally)
10. Northwestern (Miami)
Under Consideration
Alexandria (Ala.)
Auburn (Ala.)
Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
Hoover (Ala.)
McCallie (Tenn.)
Trinity
Tupelo (Miss.)