Circle These Dates: The Must-See Matchups Between High School On SI Top 25 Teams in 2025
The 2025 high school football season promises to deliver some of the most compelling match-ups in recent memory, with multiple games featuring teams from our preseason Power 25 rankings going head-to-head in what could determine national championship implications.
At the center of it all sits the Trinity League, college football's unofficial prep pipeline, where three of our top 16 teams will battle it out in what amounts to a mini-playoff within the regular season.
The Crown Jewel: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco
October 31, 2025 | Panish Family Stadium, Bellflower, Calif. | 7:00 PM PT
Circle this date in red ink. When our No. 1 Mater Dei Monarchs travel just 20 miles north to face No. 2 St. John Bosco, it won't just be another Trinity League showdown—it could very well determine the mythical national championship.
The Monarchs, coming off back-to-back national titles and seeking a three-peat, will face their stiffest test against a Braves program that's hungrier than ever. St. John Bosco's 11-2 campaign last season ended with a Trinity League championship game loss to Mater Dei, and that bitter taste hasn't left the mouths of coach Jason Negro's squad.
Every year, this game gets bigger. With quarterback Koa Malau'ulu returning for his sophomore campaign after an impressive freshman debut, the Braves possess the firepower to challenge the Monarchs' dynasty.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Both teams enter the season with legitimate claims to the No. 1 spot nationally, and this Halloween showdown will likely decide not just the Trinity League title, but potentially the national championship race.
Cross-Country Statements
Before the Trinity League battles commence, several marquee non-conference matchups will set the tone for the entire season.
August 23, 2025: American Heritage (Fla.) vs. St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.)
In the opener of a heavyweight trio of clashes between national ranked programs at the 2025 Broward County National Football Showcase at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida, No. 18 American Heritage opens with a battle against No. 20 St. Joseph Prep out of Pennsylvania.
August 23, 2025: Mater Dei (Cal.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
The season's next major statement game also takes place in Fort Lauderdale, where defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Mater Dei opens with a cross-country flight to face the No. 13 Raiders, who are chasing an unprecedented seventh consecutive Florida state title. It's exactly the type of early-season test that separates pretenders from contenders.
August 23, 2025: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
The final game of the day in the Broward Showcase is another high-powered showdown as No. 5 St. Frances Academy, which features size and dominant defense, makes the trip south to go toe-to-toe with No. 14 Chaminade-Madonna and its high-powered offensive.
September 5, 2025: St. Frances Academy at St. John Bosco (Cal.)
Baltimore meets Southern California when the Panthers make the trek west to face the No. 2 Braves. St. Frances, led by 5-star edge rusher Zion Elee (Maryland commit), finished last season on a six-game winning streak and will look to make an immediate national statement.
September 19, 2025: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Mater Dei
Two programs that have consistently battled for national supremacy meet when the third-ranked Las Vegas Gaels visit Santa Ana. Bishop Gorman has challenged for the top spot in our Power 25 each of the past two seasons and won't shy away from the defending champions.
October 4, 2025: DeSoto (Tex.) at Duncanville (Tex.)
This game is always huge, regardless of each team's ranking, but with DeSoto at No. 1 heading to No. 4 Duncanville, Texas and national supremacy are both on the line.
Trinity League: America's Toughest Conference
The Trinity League has evolved into something resembling a college conference, with recruiting budgets, transfer activity, and talent levels that rival major universities. This season, three teams from our Top 25 will duke it out in league play:
- No. 1 Mater Dei: The gold standard, seeking a third straight national title
- No. 2 St. John Bosco: The hungry challenger with sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu
- No. 16 Santa Margarita: The wild card under new head coach Carson Palmer
The Eagles present an intriguing storyline with Palmer, the former NFL quarterback and USC Heisman Trophy winner, returning to coach his alma mater. His son Fletch will be on the roster as a sophomore quarterback, though he'll likely sit behind Tulane commit Trace Johnson.
Santa Margarita faces both Mater Dei (October 10) and St. John Bosco (October 17)
In consecutive weeks, potentially playing spoiler in the national championship race.
Florida's Elite Cluster
The Sunshine State boasts its own collection of elite programs, with multiple Top 25 teams set to collide:
October 24, 2025: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. American Heritage
Two Broward County powers meet in Plantation, with the Raiders' quest for seven straight state titles facing a stern test from the Patriots, who feature 5-star Texas commit Dia Bell at quarterback.
The Raiders have already proven they can hang with anyone, having faced Bishop Gorman and American Heritage in 2024's regular season while maintaining their championship streak.
The Bigger Picture
These marquee matchups serve as more than just entertainment—they're legitimate playoff games in the race for national recognition. With transfers creating more parity and NIL opportunities changing recruiting dynamics, traditional powerhouses can no longer take dominance for granted.
Each of these games carries the weight of championship implications, recruiting momentum, and national ranking points. In an era where high school football has never been more competitive or more closely watched, these Top 25 vs. Top 25 match-ups represent the sport at its absolute peak.
The 2025 season promises to deliver drama, upsets, and unforgettable moments. But if you can only watch a few games this fall, make sure October 31 in Bellflower is at the top of your list. When Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet under the Friday night lights, a national championship could very well be decided.
Mark your calendars. The best of high school football is about to unfold.