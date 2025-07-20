National High School Football Hall of Fame Relocating to Brook Park, Ohio
High school football’s most hallowed legends are getting a new home.
New State-of-the-Art Facility Will Be Near The Cleveland Browns New Stadium
The National High School Football Hall of Fame announced on Sunday that it is officially relocating from Canton, Ohio to Brook Park, marking a bold new chapter for the organization. The move comes alongside a major transformation of Brook Park, which is also preparing to welcome the Cleveland Browns and a proposed $2 billion enclosed stadium.
More Than 100 Players Have Been Enshrined Since 2010
Founded in 2010 by LaMont “ShowBoat” Robinson, a former Harlem Clowns player, the Hall of Fame will break ground on a state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot facility that promises to become the national hub for honoring the sport’s 150-year legacy. Since its inaugural induction ceremony in 2023, the Hall has enshrined over 100 legendary players, coaches, and teams from across the country.
Bold New Initiatives Are Designed to Engage Fans, Athletes and Historians
“This move isn’t just about geography—it’s about building something new, something bold, and something that stands entirely on its own,” Robinson said. “Brook Park showed us that it values the deep roots and powerful legacy of high school football.”
The new facility is being designed to engage fans, families, student-athletes, schools, and sports historians with immersive exhibits, interactive displays, and cutting-edge technology. Its proximity to the site of the Browns' future stadium enhances Brook Park’s standing as a rising sports destination in Northeast Ohio.
The Haslam Sports Group Has Secured a 176-Acre Site
The Haslam Sports Group has already purchased a 176-acre site in Brook Park for $76 million, according to Cuyahoga County records. While litigation continues over funding sources—including a state proposal to use $600 million in unclaimed funds—the Browns' move is progressing in tandem with this new chapter for high school football.
“We didn’t want to live in the shadow of another institution. We wanted a city that believed in our vision—and Brook Park is that city,” Robinson said.
With a national spotlight turning toward Brook Park, the future of football—both professional and scholastic—appears firmly rooted in Northeast Ohio.