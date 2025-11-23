New Hartford’s Peyton Way Shatters Longstanding New York State TD Record
It’s been 20-plus years since there’s been a new name leading the New York State single-season touchdown record list.
On Saturday, a new king was crowned.
Senior wide receiver Peyton Way recorded his 25th receiving TD in New Hartford’s 36-34 loss to Owego in the Class B regional final. Way’s record-breaking TD came in the fourth quarter against the River Hawks.
Way passed former Christian Brothers Academy-Syracuse standout Bruce Williams, who tallied 24 receiving TDs in 2004, according to NYSPHSAA’s record books.
The New Hartford standout capped his high school career with more than 150 receptions, over 2,800 receiving yards and more than 50 TDs. Way is set to continue his career with Colgate University football, led by Fulton (NY) native and former national title-winning SUNY Cortland head coach Curt Fitzpatrick.
Williams played for CBA Syracuse from 2002 to 2004. He had 92 catches for 1,414 yards in his 2004 senior campaign for the Brothers. Williams, who also played free safety, recorded 55 tackles and seven interceptions.
Now an offensive coordinator at CBA, Williams was a wide receiver at Syracuse University in 2005-08.
Williams also holds high school state records for receptions in a season (103), and for receiving yards in a season (1,546) and career (3,405). He is also second all-time in career receptions with 227.
New York State’s single-season receiving TD record list includes Maple Grove’s Josh Liddell (1998), Grand Island’s Alex Neutz (2008) and Skaneateles’ Jake Cooney (2012) with 20; and Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s Carter Brink (2024), Warwick’s John Babin (2009), Lawrence’s Eddie Robinson (2012), Syosset’s Michael Elardo (2014) and Aquinas’ Earnest Edwards (2015) with 19.
Former players with 18 receiving TDs in a season include CBA Syracuse’s Matt Whyland (2002), Hornell’s Sam Stonerock (2010), Babylon’s Jake Carlock (2013), Freeport’s Jaelin Hood (2016) and Skaneateles’ Nick Wamp (2017).
