Southwest Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedule Release
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in the Southwest region and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The 2025 High School On SI Preseason Southwest Football Rankings came out earlier this week, and Mater Dei sits atop a stacked region.
From No. 1 Mater Dei (California) to No. 10 Basha (Arizona), here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the Southwest region's 10 best teams.
Full schedules for the Southwest's Top 10 high school football teams
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)
- Aug. 14: vs. Cathedral Catholic (scrimmage)
- Aug. 23: at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
- Aug. 29: vs. Bishop Montgomery
- Sep. 5: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)
- Sep. 12: at Corona Centennial*
- Sep. 19: at Bishop Gorman* (Nevada)
- Oct. 3: at Orange Lutheran
- Oct. 10: vs. Santa Margarita*
- Oct. 17: vs. Servite
- Oct. 24: vs. JSerra Catholic
- Oct. 31: vs. St. John Bosco*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)
- Aug. 15: vs. Norco (scrimmage)
- Aug. 22: at Manatee (Florida)
- Aug. 29: vs. Eastwood (Texas)
- Sep. 5: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
- Sep. 12: vs. Serra
- Sep. 19: vs. St. Louis (Hawaii)
- Oct. 3: at JSerra Catholic
- Oct. 10: at Orange Lutheran*
- Oct. 17: at Santa Margarita*
- Oct. 24: vs. Servite
- Oct. 31: vs. Mater Dei*
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- Aug. 22: vs. Centennial
- Aug. 30: at Kahuku (Hawaii)
- Sep. 5: vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
- Sep. 12: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
- Sep. 19: vs. Mater Dei* (California)
- Sep. 26: at Santa Margarita* (California)
- Oct. 3: vs. Palo Verde
- Oct. 10: vs. Mojave
- Oct. 17: at Somerset
- Oct. 24: at Shadow Ridge
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
4. Centennial (Corona, CA)
- Aug 22: vs. Servite
- Aug 28: at Santa Margarita*
- Sep. 6: vs. Bingham (Utah)
- Sep 12: vs. Mater Dei*
- Sep. 19: at Rancho Cucamonga
- Oct. 2: vs. Roosevelt
- Oct. 10: vs. Vista Murrieta
- Oct. 17: at Murrieta Valley
- Oct. 23: at Norco
- Oct. 31: vs. Chaparral
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
5. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)
- Aug. 22: vs. Mission Viejo*
- Aug. 28: vs. Centennial*
- Sep. 5: at St. John Bosco*
- Sep. 12: at Oaks Christian
- Sep. 27: vs. Bishop Gorman*(Nevada)
- Oct. 3: at Servite
- Oct. 10: at Mater Dei*
- Oct.17: vs. St. John Bosco*
- Oct. 24: vs. Orange Lutheran*
- Oct. 31: at JSerra Catholic
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
6. Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)
- Aug. 22: at Santa Margarita*
- Aug. 29: at St. Paul
- Sep. 5: vs. Folsom
- Sep.12: at Lincoln
- Sep. 19: at McCallie (Tennessee)
- Sep. 26: at Chaparral
- Oct. 3: vs. Long Beach Poly
- Oct. 17: vs. San Clemente
- Oct. 24: at Edison
- Oct. 31: at Los Alamitos
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
7. Liberty (Peoria, AZ)
- Aug. 28: vs. Mountain View
- Sep. 5: at Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)
- Sep. 12: at Highland
- Sep. 19: vs. American Leadership Academy
- Sep. 26: at Pinnacle
- Oct. 3: at Mountain Ridge
- Oct. 10: vs. Centennial
- Oct. 24: vs. Brophy Prep
- Oct. 31: vs. Sandra Day O'Connor
- Nov. 6: at Boulder Creek
8. Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)
- Aug. 23: at Northwestern (Florida)
- Aug. 29: vs. Rancho Cucamonga
- Sep. 5: at Basha*
- Sep. 12: vs. Serra
- Sep. 18: vs. Sierra Canyon*
- Oct. 3: vs. Mater Dei*
- Oct. 10: vs. St. John Bosco*
- Oct. 17: at JSerra Catholic
- Oct. 24: at Santa Margarita*
- Oct. 31: at Servite
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
9. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)
- Aug. 22: vs. JSerra Catholic
- Aug. 29: at Oaks Christian
- Sep. 6: vs. Punahou (Hawai'i)
- Sep. 12: at Downey
- Sep. 18: at Orange Lutheran*
- Oct. 3: vs Serra
- Oct. 10: vs. Chaminade
- Oct. 17: vs. Notre Dame
- Oct. 24: at Bishop Amat
- Oct. 31: at Loyola
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team
10. Basha (Chandler, AZ)
- Aug. 28: at Brophy Prep
- Sep. 5: vs. Orange Lutheran (California) *
- Sep. 12: at Williams Field
- Sep. 19: at Mountain View
- Sep. 26 vs. Queen Creek
- Oct. 3: at Westwood
- Oct. 17: vs Salpointe Catholic
- Oct. 24: vs. Hamilton
- Oct. 31: vs. Mesa
- Nov. 6: at Perry
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team