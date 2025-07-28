High School

Southwest Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedule Release

Find out what the road through the 2025 season looks like for the top high school football contenders in the Southwest Region

Spencer Swaim

Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman face off for the coin flip before a 2022 game in Las Vegas.
Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman face off for the coin flip before a 2022 game in Las Vegas. / Photo: Jann Hendry

With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in the Southwest region and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.

The 2025 High School On SI Preseason Southwest Football Rankings came out earlier this week, and Mater Dei sits atop a stacked region.

From No. 1 Mater Dei (California) to No. 10 Basha (Arizona), here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the Southwest region's 10 best teams.

Full schedules for the Southwest's Top 10 high school football teams

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

  • Aug. 14: vs. Cathedral Catholic (scrimmage)
  • Aug. 23: at St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
  • Aug. 29: vs. Bishop Montgomery
  • Sep. 5: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)
  • Sep. 12: at Corona Centennial*
  • Sep. 19: at Bishop Gorman* (Nevada)
  • Oct. 3: at Orange Lutheran
  • Oct. 10: vs. Santa Margarita*
  • Oct. 17: vs. Servite
  • Oct. 24: vs. JSerra Catholic
  • Oct. 31: vs. St. John Bosco*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

  • Aug. 15: vs. Norco (scrimmage)
  • Aug. 22: at Manatee (Florida)
  • Aug. 29: vs. Eastwood (Texas)
  • Sep. 5: vs. St. Frances Academy (Maryland)
  • Sep. 12: vs. Serra
  • Sep. 19: vs. St. Louis (Hawaii)
  • Oct. 3: at JSerra Catholic
  • Oct. 10: at Orange Lutheran*
  • Oct. 17: at Santa Margarita*
  • Oct. 24: vs. Servite
  • Oct. 31: vs. Mater Dei*

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

  • Aug. 22: vs. Centennial
  • Aug. 30: at Kahuku (Hawaii)
  • Sep. 5: vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
  • Sep. 12: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
  • Sep. 19: vs. Mater Dei* (California)
  • Sep. 26: at Santa Margarita* (California)
  • Oct. 3: vs. Palo Verde
  • Oct. 10: vs. Mojave
  • Oct. 17: at Somerset
  • Oct. 24: at Shadow Ridge

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

4. Centennial (Corona, CA)

  • Aug 22: vs. Servite
  • Aug 28: at Santa Margarita*
  • Sep. 6: vs. Bingham (Utah)
  • Sep 12: vs. Mater Dei*
  • Sep. 19: at Rancho Cucamonga
  • Oct. 2: vs. Roosevelt
  • Oct. 10: vs. Vista Murrieta
  • Oct. 17: at Murrieta Valley
  • Oct. 23: at Norco
  • Oct. 31: vs. Chaparral

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

5. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)

  • Aug. 22: vs. Mission Viejo*
  • Aug. 28: vs. Centennial*
  • Sep. 5: at St. John Bosco*
  • Sep. 12: at Oaks Christian
  • Sep. 27: vs. Bishop Gorman*(Nevada)
  • Oct. 3: at Servite
  • Oct. 10: at Mater Dei*
  • Oct.17: vs. St. John Bosco*
  • Oct. 24: vs. Orange Lutheran*
  • Oct. 31: at JSerra Catholic

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

6. Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)

  • Aug. 22: at Santa Margarita*
  • Aug. 29: at St. Paul
  • Sep. 5: vs. Folsom
  • Sep.12: at Lincoln
  • Sep. 19: at McCallie (Tennessee)
  • Sep. 26: at Chaparral
  • Oct. 3: vs. Long Beach Poly
  • Oct. 17: vs. San Clemente
  • Oct. 24: at Edison
  • Oct. 31: at Los Alamitos

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

7. Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

  • Aug. 28: vs. Mountain View
  • Sep. 5: at Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)
  • Sep. 12: at Highland
  • Sep. 19: vs. American Leadership Academy
  • Sep. 26: at Pinnacle
  • Oct. 3: at Mountain Ridge
  • Oct. 10: vs. Centennial
  • Oct. 24: vs. Brophy Prep
  • Oct. 31: vs. Sandra Day O'Connor
  • Nov. 6: at Boulder Creek

8. Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

  • Aug. 23: at Northwestern (Florida)
  • Aug. 29: vs. Rancho Cucamonga
  • Sep. 5: at Basha*
  • Sep. 12: vs. Serra
  • Sep. 18: vs. Sierra Canyon*
  • Oct. 3: vs. Mater Dei*
  • Oct. 10: vs. St. John Bosco*
  • Oct. 17: at JSerra Catholic
  • Oct. 24: at Santa Margarita*
  • Oct. 31: at Servite

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

9. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

  • Aug. 22: vs. JSerra Catholic
  • Aug. 29: at Oaks Christian
  • Sep. 6: vs. Punahou (Hawai'i)
  • Sep. 12: at Downey
  • Sep. 18: at Orange Lutheran*
  • Oct. 3: vs Serra
  • Oct. 10: vs. Chaminade
  • Oct. 17: vs. Notre Dame
  • Oct. 24: at Bishop Amat
  • Oct. 31: at Loyola

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

10. Basha (Chandler, AZ)

  • Aug. 28: at Brophy Prep
  • Sep. 5: vs. Orange Lutheran (California) *
  • Sep. 12: at Williams Field
  • Sep. 19: at Mountain View
  • Sep. 26 vs. Queen Creek
  • Oct. 3: at Westwood
  • Oct. 17: vs Salpointe Catholic
  • Oct. 24: vs. Hamilton
  • Oct. 31: vs. Mesa
  • Nov. 6: at Perry

*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 10 team

