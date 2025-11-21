St. Frances to Face 3-Time Utah State Champion in Nationally Televised Game After IMG Pullout
Just when you thought you wouldn't be seeing St. Frances Academy the rest of the 2025 football season, think again. The Maryland powerhouse and No. 1 team in the High School On SI Power 25 National rankings, will be going head to head with the Utah Class 6A three-peat state champions from Corner Canyon (UT).
Contest replaces a previously scheduled showdown with IMG Academy
St. Frances was scheduled to meet Florida's IMG Academy on Nov. 7 in a match that would have had the nation's top two teams, at that time, go head-to-head in what would have been a de facto national championship game. Days prior to kickoff, however, IMG mysteriously announced the game "would not be played as scheduled," as rumors circulated that it would be postponed until a later date to accommodate a national television audience. Shortly thereafter, St. Frances Academy confirmed to High School On SI that the contest would be moved to Dec. 10 and promoted by Overtime as a nationally televised national championship game.
One day later, however, IMG announced that would not participate in the game, citing safety concerns related to an extended delay between games and the early departure of its senior players, for early enrollment with their college programs, as the reasons.
Enter Corner Canyon
Less than 24 hours after Corner Canyon (12-1) defeated Lone Peak, 35-20, to win its third consecutive state title, it was announced, on Friday November 21, that the Chargers would face St. Frances on Dec. 10 in Baltimore, in contest televised nationally by ESPN2 and produced by Overtime and Omaha Productions. Kickoff will take place at 7pm ET at Under Armour Stadium in downtown Baltimore.
Billed as the Overtime Nationals High School Football Championship, the game will only have national title implications for St. Frances. Corner Canyon is not nationally ranked and even if it should win, it could not claim the title national champions. It could, however, open the door for other contenders, including No. 2 Grayson and No. 3 Buford, which are on course to play for the Georgia Class 6A state crown, and No. 4 IMG Academy, which completed its season undefeated.
Both squads, however, do have plenty to play for, according to press release announcing the game, as "the winner of the game will also receive a $250,000 donation to enhance their athletic program - ensuring their legacy goes beyond the defining moment on December 10."
St. Frances Academy
St. Frances Academy has established its dominance across the nation as an elite program in high school football. The Panthers' lone loss was a 21-14 setback to then No. 1 St. John Bosco (CA) at the Braves Panish Family Stadium in Southern California.
Playmakers like edge Zion Elee , a Maryland commit, are the reasons people love to watch these epic type showdowns.
Corner Canyon
Corner Canyon has continued to spark attention across the nation, especially after avenging its only loss of the season and claiming the 3-peat defeating Lone Peak, in the 6A championship game for a second straight year. After the game Coach Eric Kjar talked to the Dessert News in Utah about hitting this milestone
“Every coach says it, but (hard work) is 100% the reason why we’re able to be consistently a good team,” said Kjar. “Without that, without work, you’re nothing.”
Diesel Dart the younger brother of New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart will be ready to put on a show and show the world what Utah football is all about when the Chargers visit Crab Town. The matchup everyone wants to see is Weston Briggs versus the Panthers defense. Briggs has continued to show his dominance at the running back position as he's been running over everyone all season long.