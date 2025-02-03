Top 10 uncommitted running backs from the class of 2025
On Feb. 5, National Signing Day will fulfill dreams of hundreds of aspiring football players across the nation as they put pen to paper and officially sign their NLIs to the college football program of their choice.
A large portion of the class of 2025 have either already signed, hard committed or have some sort of idea of which school they will eventually sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from all across the country still in the process of deciding their futures and where they will continue their careers on the field.
First, we take a look at the running backs that are still available and which ones will be up for grabs during signing day. Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted ball carriers heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. The order is based on247Sports recruiting rank, which also provides the number of offers and from which schools.
1. Tomir Bransford, Westlake (Atlanta, Georgia)
Originally committed to Georgia State, Bransford decomitted and reopened his recruitment in November. A three-star recruit, he has offers from nearly 30 schools including Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Michigan and Penn State. Colorado has yet to land a running back from this class, and could potentially be a team that emerges as a frontrunner.
2. Grayson Rigdon, Columbus (Columbus, Texas)
Finished high school with 167 carries for 3,941 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, 28 catches for 836 yards and 23 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he finished with 112 tackles and 14 interceptions. Originally committed to Wyoming, before decomitting and re-opening his recruitment on Jan. 16. Has nearly 20 offers, most notably from NC State, Arizona, Air Force, Arizona State and California, among many others. 247 Crystal Ball predictions have him going to NC State.
3. Aydden Moody, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Alabama)
Had 28 carries for 233 yards and two rushing touchdowns as a junior. The 6-foot-1, 180 pound Moody has offers from Minnesota, Kennesaw State, Austin Peay, Appalachian State and Alabama State, among others. Kennesaw State or Minnesota could be good fits, as neither program has signed a ball carrier from this class and need more depth at the position.
4. Bobby Ross, Estacado (Lubbock, Texas)
Ended high school with 463 carries for 4,047 yards and 32 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Ross has offers from five schools; North Texas, Rice, Texas State, Texas Tech and UTSA. North Texas could be a good fit, having yet to sign a running back from the class of '25 and in need of more bodies at that position.
5. Tamari Hill, Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
Finished high school with 161 carries for 1,310 yards and 17 touchdowns in the backfield, and 36 catches for 671 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. A three-star recruit, Hill has offers from Memphis, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. West Virginia or Vanderbilt, two programs that play in Power Four conferences, could be good fits for Hill, with their lack of running backs signed from this class.
6. Darrell Stanley, Birmingham (Van Nuys, California)
Starting his career at Granada Hills, where he totaled 2,499 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns in just two seasons, Stanley transferred for his senior season, originally to Birmingham before ending up at Lancaster High. A three-star recruit, Stanley has offers from Colorado State and Washington. Colorado State, a school that has no running back commits from this year's class, could be the ideal fit for the 6-1, 160-pound ball carrier.
7. Malaki Page, Bay Springs (Bay Springs, Mississippi)
Had 63 carries for 416 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns as a senior, and also caught 14 passes for 457 yards and three touchdown catches. Defensively, he had 138 tackles, three sacks and an interception throughout his entire career. A three-star recruit, Page has offers from Arkansas State and Ole Miss, with the 247 Crystal Ball prediction having him land at Ole Miss.
8. Elijah Jones-Crosby, West Jones (Laurel, Mississippi)
A three-star prospect, Jones-Crosby has three current offers, with Buffalo, Mississippi Valley State and Norfolk State all having extended him an offer. Any of those schools could be a good fit, with none of them signing a running back from this class yet and needing more ball carriers on their respective rosters.
9. Jayden Gwinn, Westerville Central (Westerville, Ohio)
Finished high school career with 233 carries for 1,198 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. A three-star prospect, Gwinn has offers from Akron, Army, Kentucky, Kent State and Dartmouth, among a few others. Dartmouth and Penn, two Ivy League schools that would provide Gwinn with a top notch education, are both in need of running back depth while also having yet to land a class of '25 ball carrier.
10. Dane Dunn, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California)
In four seasons at Sierra Canyon, Dunn recorded 3,449 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns on 525 carries, breaking out as a sophomore when he had 1,925 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 267 carries. A three-star prospect, Dunn has offers from Boston College, Colorado State and UNLV. Colorado State, a program with needs at running back, could be a good fit for him.