Colorado AD Gives Timetable for Deion Sanders's Return From Health Issue
The clock is ticking on college football's offseason, with Colorado's opener against Georgia Tech scheduled for Aug. 29 and its coach having battled an undisclosed health issue for months now.
However, it appears Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will be just fine—and back on the sidelines in the near future.
Sanders is expected to return to campus “in a week or two, probably," per Colorado athletic director Rick George via David Ubben of The Athletic. He has been recovering from an unspecified ailment in the small East Texas town of Canton—where he owns a ranch—since April.
“I don’t think we were ever worried about a plan. He knows what he wants to do, and I know what I want to do, and we share those thoughts,” George said via Ubben.
Sanders's Buffaloes are coming off a breakthrough season in which they went 9-4 and finished ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016. Colorado lost its two stars—cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders—to the NFL, but will likely figure into a crowded conference race once again.