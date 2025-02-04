Top 10 uncommitted wide receivers from the class of 2025
In just a couple of days time, hundreds of aspiring football players from across the nation will have their dreams fulfilled on National Signing Day as they put pen to paper and officially sign scholarship pledges to college football programs.
A majority of the class of 2025 have either already signed, hard committed or have some sort of idea of which school they will eventually sign with. But still, a lot of talent remains, with many hopefuls from every part of the country still in the process of deciding their futures.
Now, we take a deeper look at the wide receivers that are still available and which ones will be up for grabs during signing day. Here are the top 10 remaining unsigned and uncommitted wide receivers heading into next week's signing day, with projections as to where they could end up. The order is based on 247Sports recruiting rank, which also provides the number of offers and from which schools.
1. Edward Coleman, Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia)
Finished high school with 152 catches for 2,255 yards and 29 touchdowns and 66 carries for 496 yards and 10 touchdowns. A three-star recruit with more than a reported 20 offers, most notably from Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others. Alabama and Georgia are currently the frontrunners, according to 247, with the Crimson Tide a likely favorite (less receivers on roster and only two commits from class of '25).
2. Caden Butler, Chapparral (Temecula, CA)
Currently rated as a three-star prospect, Butler has reported offers from Colorado, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UConn, Washington and Washington State. Had 34 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns last season. New Mexico, a program with no wide receivers committed from this year's class and are a non-Power Four school, could be the best opportunity for Butler to start his career.
3. Braeden Walton, Ashdown (Ashdown, Arkansas)
A three-star recruit, Walton has offers from Arkansas State, Missouri, Toledo and UT Martin. UT Martin could be a good fit, as the program has not yet signed a wide receiver from the class of '25 and could use more depth at the position.
4. Reggie Jackson, Spain Park (Birmingham, Alabama)
Rated as a three-star prospect, Jackson fields 17 offers, most notably from West Virginia, Texas A&M, Jackson State, Liberty and Appalachian State, among others. Alcorn State and Southeast Missouri State, both without a receiver from this class, could be a good fit for Jackson as he embarks on his college career.
5. Maurice Gleaton Jr., Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Georgia)
Ended high school career with 26 catches for 898 yards and 14 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Gleaton Jr. has offers from many big name football schools including Georgia, Georgia Tech, UConn, USF and Marshall. With only five total receivers currently on its roster, and only landing one class of '25 commit at wide receiver, Marshall could be the ideal fit for the 5-foot-10, 160 pound pass catcher.
6. Royale Shelvy, Jefferson Co (Fayette, Mississippi)
Ran the ball 138 times for 1,652 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 1,873 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior. A three-star recruit, Shelvy has offers from Southern Miss and Toledo, with the 247 Crystal Ball predictions having him landing at Southern Miss.
7. Dylan Stecker, Spirit Lake (Spirit Lake, Iowa)
A three-star recruit, Stecker has offers from Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and South Dakota State. Despite not being official, On3 Sports reported that Stecker will instead opt for a PWO spot with Iowa, intending to sign and make it official on Wednesday.
8. Kaleb Mitchell, First Baptist Academy (Dallas, Texas)
Ended high school with 122 catches for 2,429 yards and 29 touchdowns. Had 1,008 yards and 16 touchdown catches his junior season. Has 11 offers, most notably from Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Utah and UNLV. Grambling State, another school that offered him, has yet to sign a receiver from this class and could be a good fit for Mitchell.
9. Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs (Saint George, Utah)
Had 68 catches for 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. A three-star recruit, Alofipo has eight offers, most notably from Washington State, Hawaii, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah and New Mexico. Washington State, a highly competitive football program, has yet to land a receiver from this class and could use more depth at the position and could be a good fit for Alofipo.
10. Kamryn Jones, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Rated as a three-star recruit, with reported offers from Boise State, Boston College, California, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington. With Boise State appearing to show the most interest thus far, as Jones took his only visit to date there on Jan. 31, the Broncos could be a good fit for former high school star.