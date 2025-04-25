High School

What High Schools have produced the most NFL Draft Picks in the past 10 Years?

The top three high school programs that have produced the most NFL draft picks in the past decade all hail from the talent-rich state of Florida with IMG Academy (21) leading the way, followed by St. Thomas Aquinas (16) and American Heritage (12)

IMG Academy Blue running back Kai Theeke (23.) / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the 2025 NFL Draft upon us, it seems to be an appropriate time to take a look at the high school programs across the nation that have produced the most NFL draft picks over the last 10 years.

It should come as little surprise that the state with the most NFL picks over the course of the last decade is the talent-rich state of Florida. In fact, each of the top three NFL draft pick-producing high schools hail from the state of Florida.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) leads the way with a whopping 21 NFL draft picks having passed through the hallways there in the past 10 years. The second and third-place positions are also from the Sunshine State with St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) and American Heritage (Delray Beach, FL) checking in with 16 and 12 NFL draft picks produced, respectively.

In fourth place in what may be considered a surprise, is Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) in the fourth spot with 10 NFL draft picks produced in the past decade. Tied for fifth place with eight NFL selections apiece are Cass Tech (Detroit, MI), DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD), and Northwestern (Miami, FL.)

There is a four-way tie for ninth place with DeSoto (DeSoto, TX), Good Counsel (Olney, MD), Lakewood (St. Petersburg, FL), and Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA) each checking in with seven NFL draft picks over the past 10 years.

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) - 21

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) – 16

3. American Heritage (Plantation, FL) – 12

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) – 10

T5. Cass Tech (Detroit, MI) - 8

T5. Dematha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD) - 8

T5. Northwestern (Miami, FL) - 8

T9. DeSoto (DeSoto, TX) - 7

T9. Good Counsel (Olney, MD) - 7

T9. Lakewood (St. Petersburg, FL) - 7

T9. Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA) - 7

