Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - November 21, 2025

Get GHSA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Georgia high school football season continues into the second round of the playoffs on November 21

No. 12 Douglas County takes on North Cobb on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 6A second round matchup.
No. 12 Douglas County takes on North Cobb on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 6A second round matchup.

There are 56 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, November 21, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Grayson takes on No. 16 Colquitt County at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 11 Lowndes faces off against No. 13 North Gwinnett in a top-15 second round showdown.

Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 21

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the second round of the playoffs.

Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on Newton. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 5 Langston Hughes taking on No. 23 Lee County. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 6 Creekside taking on Ware County. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 21 Sandy Creek taking on Monroe Area. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 18 Carver taking on Stephens County. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Social Circle taking on Heard County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.

Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21

There are 8 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, November 21, kicking off with Bowdon taking on Washington-Wilkes. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.

