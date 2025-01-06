2027 5-Star Defensive End Transferring To Benedictine (Georgia)

5* DE LaDamion Guyton 6‘3“ 232 Savannah Benedictine HS, GA really impressed me during my visit with him today as one of the nations premier 2027 defenders. Exceptional first step with explosive moves towards the ball, great frame and feet.⁦@_DamionG18⁩ impressive in person. pic.twitter.com/jHFYfwcLU8