2027 5-Star Defensive End Transferring To Benedictine (Georgia)
There's been plenty of movement when it comes to transfers in the high school football world, but a big one came up on Sunday.
According to a report by Dennis King of the Savannah Morning News, 2027 5-star defensive edge La'Damion Guyton will be transferring from Savannah Christian to Benedictine.
Per Knight's report, news swirled about Guyton leaving Savannah Christian in a recruiting video published on X this past Friday (January 3rd) by CBS Sports recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. Guyton will join a Benedictine team that went 7-5 in 2024, falling 24-10 to Blessed Trinity in the AAAA, Region 1 playoffs.
There were sophomores across the country that have impressed, but not many come close when it pertains to Guyton. As a freshman last season for Savannah Christian, Guyton racked up 82 tackles, 19.5 went for a loss and 10 sacks. In 2024, Guyton posted numbers of 52 tackles, 13.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks.
Savannah Christian was right on the doorstep of winning a state championship in Class 3A, but fell against Cedar Grove.
Among Guyton's offers are from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU and a host of others across the country.
