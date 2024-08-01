3 Georgia high school football teams nationally ranked entering 2024
Georgia high school football is typically home to many of the country's top teams and players each year, and 2024 is no exception.
Three schools from the Peach State appeared in the SBLive/SI Power 25 Preseason national high school football rankings, released Tuesday: No. 6 Milton, No. 13 Buford and No. 18 Carrollton.
No time will be wasted in deciding who exactly is the top team from Georgia, as Milton, led by Miami (FL) commitment Luke Nickel, and Buford will square off on Aug. 16th. Milton will be tested again in Week 2 when they head down to South Florida to take on Plantation American Heritage, an honorable mention in the national rankings.
Don't worry about if Carrollton will be tested on Week 1, as the Trojans face a challenge when they hit the road and face Woodward Academy. The Trojans are led by quarterback Julian Lewis, a 2025 5-star that's committed to the University of Southern California.
Dive into the rest of the preseason national rankings here:
>> SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega