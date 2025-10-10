High School

Albany (GA) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10-11, 2025

Get Albany (GA) area schedules and scores as the Georgia high school football season continues into Week 9 on October 10th

Robin Erickson

No. 15 Colquitt County hosts Tift County at 7:30 p.m on Friday night.
No. 15 Colquitt County hosts Tift County at 7:30 p.m on Friday night. / Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 13 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on Friday, October 10 through Saturday, October 11 including one games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Colquitt County hosts Tift County at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Worth County looks to stay undefeated against Berrien.

Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 12 games across the Albany metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 15 Colquitt County taking on Tift County. You can follow every game on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Fitzgerald (3-3) vs Thomasville (4-3) - 7:30 PM

Worth County (7-0) vs Berrien (2-4) - 7:30 PM

Terrell County (1-5) vs Randolph-Clay (2-3) - 7:30 PM

Turner County (3-3) vs Lanier County (0-7) - 7:30 PM

Cairo (4-2) vs Monroe (2-4) - 7:30 PM

Wilcox County (5-1) vs Dooly County (1-4) - 7:30 PM

Irwin County (1-6) vs Charlton County (3-4) - 7:30 PM

Calhoun County (0-5) vs Southwest Georgia STEM Charter (1-3) - 7:30 PM

Atkinson County (5-1) vs Calhoun County (0-5) - 7:30 PM

Cook (4-3) vs Tattnall County (2-5) - 7:30 PM

Appling County (3-3) vs Crisp County (3-4) - 7:30 PM

Tift County (3-4) vs Colquitt County (5-2) - 7:30 PM

Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

There is only one game across the Albany metro area on Saturday, October 11. You can follow this game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Pelham (1-5) vs Mitchell County (3-2) - 3:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia