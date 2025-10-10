Albany (GA) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10-11, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on Friday, October 10 through Saturday, October 11 including one games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Colquitt County hosts Tift County at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Worth County looks to stay undefeated against Berrien.
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
Fitzgerald (3-3) vs Thomasville (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Worth County (7-0) vs Berrien (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Terrell County (1-5) vs Randolph-Clay (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Turner County (3-3) vs Lanier County (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Cairo (4-2) vs Monroe (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Wilcox County (5-1) vs Dooly County (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Irwin County (1-6) vs Charlton County (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Calhoun County (0-5) vs Southwest Georgia STEM Charter (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Atkinson County (5-1) vs Calhoun County (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Cook (4-3) vs Tattnall County (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Appling County (3-3) vs Crisp County (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Tift County (3-4) vs Colquitt County (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There is only one game across the Albany metro area on Saturday, October 11. You can follow this game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pelham (1-5) vs Mitchell County (3-2) - 3:30 PM
