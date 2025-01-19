Arch Manning's High School Coach Is Moving From Louisiana to Georgia
A new coach hiring in the state of Georgia has officially taken place. Nelson Stewart from Newman High School in New Orleans is on the move and will be the new head coach at Westminster High School in the Peach State.
Stewart was Newman's head coach for 19 seasons, winning a total of 162 wins in his time there.
He is mostly known by football fans as the high school head coach of Arch Manning, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, and currently a quarterback at the University of Texas. Stewart's connection to the Mannings runs even deeper as was a high school teammate of Peyton. He has also coached standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr who is known mostly for his time in New York with the Giants and his fantastic one-handed catch.
Westminster was in need of a new coach following a below .500 season and the retirement of Gerry Romberg after his 33rd season coaching with the Class 4A team. Westminster finished the 2024 season at 5-6. With the talent of Stewart, one would believe that the record could improve even from the first season.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App