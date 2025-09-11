Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, September 11, to Saturday, September 13, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 Buford taking on No. 9 Douglas County in a midseason top-ten showdown. Meanwhile, No. 7 Carrollton faces off against No. 10 Gainesville in a must-see game on Friday night.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, September 11, beginning with Manchester taking on Spencer at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Manchester (1-2) vs Spencer (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Columbia (0-3) vs Callaway (1-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic (3-0) vs Druid Hills (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Midtown (0-3) vs Drew (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Tucker (1-2) vs Clarkston (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on No. 9 Douglas County. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Greenville (2-1) vs Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (4-0) - 5:00 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (3-1) vs Washington (1-3) - 5:30 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian (0-3) vs BEST Academy (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove (3-0) vs Monroe Area (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge (2-1) vs Meadowcreek (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Decatur (0-3) vs Chamblee (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Miller Grove (3-1) vs Stone Mountain (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Cass (3-1) vs Hiram (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Parkview (1-2) vs Berkmar (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Arabia Mountain (1-2) vs Lakeside (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Roswell (2-1) vs Westlake (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Shoals (0-3) vs Morgan County (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Kell (3-1) vs Lowndes (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Georgia Force (1-0) vs Hayesville (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Walker (2-2) vs Heritage (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Fellowship Christian (2-1) vs Savannah Christian (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Coosa (1-2) vs Fannin County (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Central (3-0) vs Chattooga (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Rabun County (3-0) vs Bremen (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Ware Shoals (3-0) vs Towns County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Darlington (2-1) vs Whitefield Academy (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Lee (2-1) vs Armuchee (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Woodward Academy (1-2) vs Shiloh (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Sprayberry (4-0) vs Sequoyah (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek (3-0) vs Upson-Lee (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian (1-2) vs Spalding (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Fayette County (0-3) vs LaGrange (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff (3-1) vs Banks County (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County (2-1) vs Greater Atlanta Christian (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Chestatee (2-1) vs North Hall (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Pickens (3-0) vs White County (0-3) - 7:30 PM
River Ridge (3-1) vs Pope (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Northgate (3-0) vs Newnan (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Creekside Christian Academy (1-1) vs Georgia Military College (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Westminster (2-2) vs Gilmer (2-1) - 7:30 PM
McIntosh (1-2) vs Morrow (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs (1-2) vs South Paulding (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Woodstock (3-1) vs Lassiter (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Bowdon (3-1) vs Heard County (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Baconton Charter (0-2) vs Mt. Zion (4-0) - 7:30 PM
North Oconee (3-0) vs Jefferson (4-0) - 7:30 PM
New Manchester (2-0) vs Kennesaw Mountain (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Stephens County (2-2) vs Oconee County (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Landmark Christian (3-0) vs South Atlanta (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Rockmart (2-1) vs Union County (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian (2-1) vs Johns Creek (0-3) - 7:30 PM
North Cobb Christian (3-1) vs Ringgold (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Murray County (2-2) vs North Murray (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Greene County (0-3) vs Laney (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Jackson (1-2) vs Jasper County Monticello (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Franklin County (3-0) vs West-Oak (1-1) - 7:30 PM
McDonough (1-2) vs Stockbridge (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Pace Academy (1-2) vs Mays (0-3) - 7:30 PM
North Springs (0-3) vs Southwest DeKalb (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Marist (1-1) vs Northview (0-3) - 7:30 PM
South Cobb (2-1) vs Paulding County (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Coahulla Creek (1-2) vs Sonoraville (2-1) - 7:30 PM
North Forsyth (2-1) vs South Forsyth (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Madison County (3-0) vs Jackson County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Loganville (0-4) vs Habersham Central (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Rome (1-2) vs East Paulding (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Lovejoy (3-0) vs Dutchtown (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Marietta (0-4) vs Wheeler (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Dunwoody (1-2) vs Tri-Cities (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Riverwood (1-3) vs Creekview (1-3) - 7:30 PM
West Forsyth (2-1) vs Lambert (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Osborne (0-3) vs Hillgrove (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Heritage (0-2) vs Hapeville Charter (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Harrison (3-0) vs Pebblebrook (1-2) - 7:30 PM
North Atlanta (1-2) vs Forsyth Central (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Norcross (2-1) vs Duluth (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Dacula (2-1) vs Lanier (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Jones County (2-2) vs Union Grove (0-3) - 7:30 PM
MLK Jr (2-1) vs Jackson (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove (2-1) vs Mount Paran Christian (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Luella (1-2) vs Starr's Mill (1-1) - 7:30 PM
North Paulding (3-1) vs Cherokee (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Stephenson (4-0) vs Mt. Zion (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Redan (1-3) vs Riverdale (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Hampton (3-1) vs Locust Grove (3-1) - 7:30 PM
North Clayton (3-1) vs Mundy's Mill (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Griffin (1-2) vs Westover (2-0) - 7:30 PM
Harlem (2-0) vs Baldwin County (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (0-3) vs Woodland (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Ola (3-1) vs Eagle's Landing (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Cross Keys (0-3) vs Dominion Christian (0-1) - 7:30 PM
Forest Park (1-1) vs Creekside (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill (1-2) vs Central Gwinnett (1-1) - 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee (1-2) vs Centennial (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Carrollton (4-0) vs Gainesville (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Campbell (3-0) vs McEachern (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Cartersville (4-0) vs Dalton (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Douglas County (3-1) vs Buford (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Cambridge (3-1) vs Calhoun (2-1) - 7:30 PM
North Gwinnett (2-1) vs Brookwood (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Blessed Trinity (3-0) vs Milton (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Banneker (1-2) vs Langston Hughes (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Winder-Barrow (1-3) vs Apalachee (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Alpharetta (0-3) vs Denmark (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Cedartown (1-2) vs Allatoona (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Alexander (1-2) vs Villa Rica (0-3) - 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett (2-1) vs Valdosta (4-0) - 8:00 PM
St. James (0-3) vs Handley (2-1) - 8:00 PM
Piedmont (3-0) vs Ohatchee (0-3) - 8:00 PM
Hokes Bluff (2-0) vs White Plains (1-1) - 8:00 PM
Dadeville (1-2) vs Randolph County (2-0) - 8:00 PM
Ranburne (2-1) vs Reeltown (2-1) - 8:00 PM
Bullock County (3-0) vs Munford (0-2) - 8:00 PM
Cleburne County (0-2) vs Talladega (1-2) - 8:00 PM
Gaston (1-1) vs Woodland (1-2) - 10:00 PM
White Plains vs Cherokee County - Cancelled
Wadley vs Donoho - Cancelled
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Saturday, September 13, with Troup County taking on Mary Persons in the lone matchup at 1:00 PM. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Troup County (3-0) vs Mary Persons (3-0) - 1:00 PM
