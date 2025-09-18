Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 124 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, September 18, to Friday, September 19, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include undefeated No. 1 Grayson taking on Grovetown on Friday night at 7:30 PM. Meanwhile, No. 4 Carrollton takes on A.H. Parker in a matchup that could prove to be difficult for the top 5 ranked team as A.H. Parker comes in with an impressive record.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, September 18, kicking off with Lambert taking on North Forsyth at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lambert (1-3) vs North Forsyth (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Carver (4-0) vs Washington (1-4) - 7:00 PM
Redan (2-3) vs Callaway (2-2) - 7:00 PM
South Atlanta (1-4) vs Stone Mountain (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Denmark (2-2) vs West Forsyth (3-1) - 7:30 PM
South Forsyth (2-2) vs North Atlanta (2-2) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by A.H. Parker taking on Carrollton in a matchup of two undefeated opponents. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cedar Grove (3-1) vs Douglass (2-2) - 5:30 PM
Roswell (3-1) vs Seckinger (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Spalding (0-4) vs LaGrange (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Pike County (2-2) vs Mt. Zion (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Hart County (1-2) vs Monroe Area (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge (3-1) vs Norcross (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Forest Park (1-2) vs Midtown (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Marist (2-1) vs Druid Hills (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Westlake (2-3) vs Hapeville Charter (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Shoals (0-4) vs Walnut Grove (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Columbia (0-4) vs Kell (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Hayesville (3-1) vs Robbinsville (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Utopian Academy for the Arts (1-3) vs Social Circle (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Pepperell (2-2) vs Temple (4-0) - 7:30 PM
McNair (1-3) vs Putnam County (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Jasper County Monticello (4-0) vs Towers (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Central (4-0) vs Coosa (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Fellowship Christian (3-1) vs King's Ridge Christian (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Dade County (0-4) vs Fannin County (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Haralson County (3-1) vs Darlington (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Bremen (2-2) vs Model (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Mount Pisgah Christian (0-3) vs Mount Vernon Presbyterian (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County (2-2) vs Elbert County (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Banks County (0-4) vs Rabun County (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Mount Paran Christian (2-2) vs Washington-Wilkes (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Commerce (0-4) vs Athens Academy (3-1) - 7:30 PM
St. Anne-Pacelli (1-0) vs Whitefield Academy (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Chattooga (0-4) vs Armuchee (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Villa Rica (1-3) vs South Paulding (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities (1-3) vs Shiloh (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Sprayberry (4-1) vs Riverwood (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Sequoyah (5-0) vs River Ridge (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee (3-1) vs Whitewater (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian (2-2) vs Sandy Creek (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Troup County (4-0) vs Fayette County (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1) vs Johnson (0-2) - 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County (2-2) vs Chestatee (2-2) - 7:30 PM
White County (0-4) vs North Hall (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Dawson County (1-2) vs Pickens (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Northwest Whitfield (3-1) vs Gilmer (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Landmark Christian (4-0) vs Lake Oconee Academy (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Morrow (1-3) vs Newnan (3-1) - 7:30 PM
McIntosh (2-2) vs Lovejoy (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Lassiter (3-2) vs Pope (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain (1-3) vs Lithia Springs (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Lamar County (3-0) vs Westside (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Westside (0-3) vs Prince Avenue Christian (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Union County (1-3) vs North Murray (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Sonoraville (3-1) vs Murray County (2-3) - 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-1) vs Lovett (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Westover (2-1) vs Jackson (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Therrell (1-3) vs Holy Innocents Episcopal (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Glenn Hills (0-4) vs Salem (1-2) - 7:30 PM
West Hall (1-2) vs Franklin County (4-0) - 7:30 PM
East Jackson (4-0) vs East Hall (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb (3-1) vs St. Pius X Catholic (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Northview (0-4) vs Lithonia (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Wheeler (1-4) vs Walton (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Walton (2-2) vs North Cobb (1-3) - 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett (2-2) vs Rockdale County (3-0) - 7:30 PM
South Cobb (2-2) vs Osborne (0-4) - 7:30 PM
North Gwinnett (3-1) vs Parkview (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Coahulla Creek (1-3) vs Rockmart (3-1) - 7:30 PM
North Cobb (1-3) vs North Paulding (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Gainesville (3-1) vs Lanier (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Mountain View (0-4) vs Mill Creek (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Towns County (2-2) vs Butler (0-4) - 7:30 PM
East Paulding (2-2) vs New Manchester (3-0) - 7:30 PM
Paulding County (1-3) vs McEachern (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes (4-0) vs Dutchtown (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Lakeside (2-2) vs Dunwoody (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Creekview (2-3) vs Woodstock (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook (1-3) vs Hillgrove (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Jackson County (3-1) vs Clarke Central (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Milton (3-1) vs Chattahoochee (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Chamblee (1-3) vs Woodward Academy (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Grayson (4-0) vs Grovetown (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Etowah (2-2) vs Marietta (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Perry (2-2) vs East Coweta (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Meadowcreek (0-3) vs Duluth (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Pace Academy (1-3) vs MLK Jr (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion (1-3) vs Southeast Whitfield County (1-4) - 7:30 PM
Jonesboro (2-2) vs Harris County (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Griffin (2-2) vs Starr's Mill (1-2) - 7:30 PM
Eastside (2-2) vs Flowery Branch (2-1) - 7:30 PM
East Forsyth (3-1) vs North Oconee (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Adairsville (0-4) vs LaFayette (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Jackson (3-1) vs Drew (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Cross Keys (0-4) vs Flint River Academy (0-0) - 7:30 PM
Creekside (4-0) vs Mays (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Clarkston (0-4) vs North Springs (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill (1-3) vs Manchester (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Mundy's Mill (0-4) vs Central (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Collins Hill (2-2) vs Central Gwinnett (2-1) - 7:30 PM
Cedartown (1-3) vs Cass (4-1) - 7:30 PM
Harrison (4-0) vs Campbell (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (2-1) vs Cartersville (5-0) - 7:30 PM
Discovery (0-3) vs Buford (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Brookwood (2-2) vs Berkmar (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy (2-1) vs Blessed Trinity (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Banneker (1-3) vs Northgate (4-0) - 7:30 PM
Archer (3-1) vs Newton (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Benedictine (1-2) vs Westminster (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Arabia Mountain (2-2) vs Decatur (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central (0-4) vs Alpharetta (0-4) - 7:30 PM
Apalachee (1-4) vs Loganville (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Allatoona (2-3) vs Dalton (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Alexander (1-3) vs Rome (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Alcovy (0-4) vs Winder-Barrow (2-3) - 7:30 PM
White Plains (1-2) vs Cherokee County (3-1) - 8:00 PM
Randolph County (3-0) vs Lee-Scott Academy (4-0) - 8:00 PM
Westbrook Christian (3-0) vs Piedmont (3-0) - 8:00 PM
Victory Christian (0-1) vs Wadley (3-0) - 8:00 PM
Ranburne (2-2) vs Central - Coosa (1-3) - 8:00 PM
Winterboro (3-0) vs Donoho (0-3) - 8:00 PM
A.H. Parker (4-0) vs Carrollton (5-0) - 8:00 PM
Handley (3-1) vs Munford (0-3) - 8:00 PM
Booker T. Washington (2-1) vs Cleburne County (1-2) - 8:00 PM
